ARMYs have been buzzing with excitement ever since V unveiled details about his upcoming solo album, Layover. But it's not just V who's stealing the spotlight; his adorable dog, Yeontan, seems to be making quite the splash too. V's solo album "Layover" sparks ARMY excitement, with his dog Yeontan making waves. From concept photos to a cameo in "Rainy Days" MV, Yeontan steals hearts.

From the album's cover art to the release date, Yeontan's pawprints are all over Layover. ARMYs couldn't help but notice the prominence of V's furry friend, leading to playful speculations that Yeontan might be making his own debut alongside his famous owner.

The canine cutie took center stage in the first set of concept photos for Layover, further fueling fans' delight. And the surprises didn't stop there—Yeontan even made a cameo appearance in V's new music video for "Rainy Days."

In the music video, V's thoughtful incorporation of Yeontan's perspective is evident. Filmed primarily from a dog's point of view, the color palette focuses on shades of blue and yellow—colors that dogs can detect. This creative choice had fans convinced that the video was a heartwarming glimpse into Yeontan's world.

One touching scene showed V placing a plate of food on the table, framed as if seen through Yeontan's eyes, tugging at the heartstrings of viewers and reinforcing the beloved pup's role in the visual narrative.

The MV's emotional depth doesn't end with its unique perspective. V skillfully conveys the feeling of longing and vulnerability on a rainy day, all while maintaining a sense of nostalgia and comfort. Yeontan, of course, shares these moments with his owner, appearing in close-up shots that highlight his attentive gaze.

As ARMYs celebrated Yeontan's virtual "debut" and his heartwarming connection with V, a surprising twist emerged. During a live broadcast via Weverse, V revealed that the "Rainy Days" MV was actually filmed in Madrid, Spain, while Yeontan remained at home. The Yeontan seen in the video was, in fact, a lookalike—a revelation that added a charming layer of humor to the entire situation.

Fans' affection for Yeontan and V's artistic choices were palpable across social media platforms. The heartwarming concept and the dog's presence left many fans teary-eyed with appreciation.

While Yeontan's journey to Madrid might have been confined to the realm of imagination, his significance in V's creative expression is undeniable. As anticipation builds for V's solo album Layover, scheduled for release on September 8, 2023, it's clear that the bond between V and Yeontan will continue to capture hearts, both onscreen and off.