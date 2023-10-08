News / Entertainment / Music / You & Me: BLACKPINK's Jennie is setting records with the new solo, here's what they are

You & Me: BLACKPINK's Jennie is setting records with the new solo, here's what they are

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 08, 2023 06:52 PM IST

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently released a new solo titled ‘You & Me.’ The track has become a record maker for the singer. Here's how…

BLACKPINK's Jennie released a solo single titled ‘You & Me’ on October 6, 2023. Since its arrival, the single has been receiving love and praise from the singer's fans and setting new records for the singer.

The K-pop icon released the solo ‘You & Me’ in two versions. One is an original version and the other is a Coachella version.
The K-pop icon released the solo ‘You & Me’ in two versions. One is an original version and the other is a Coachella version.

You & Me: The song

The K-pop icon released the solo ‘You & Me’ in two versions. One is an original version and the other is a Coachella version.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It is a brave track of unwavering love, with an energetic pop-dance rhythm and a pumping bassline.

The artist performed the song earlier as a part of her solo performance in BLACKPINK's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, on October 15, 2022.

“It’s a song called “You & Me.” I did the recording about 3-4 years ago. I think it was on the list of nominees for my solo… or maybe after that. It was in the closet for a while, but while I was preparing for this concert, I thought about what kind of performances and songs I wanted to do and looked through songs with Teddy. We decided to bring out that song we liked, that’s when we decided to prepare for it. I had all these ideas in my head about how I wanted to perform it, so [choreographers] Eunchong and Jung are helping me make it a reality,” said Jennie in an interview on YouTube explaining the idea behind the performance of the song.

You & Me: Records

You & Me's Coachella version has made it into the Top 20 list of Spotify's Global Top Songs chart at No.18.

This is the artist's first entry into the said chart.

Additionally, the song has also been dominating MelOn as it was positioned at No.1 on the Hot 100.

Simultaneously, it has been trending at No.1 in real-time searches as well.

The track has been dominating its presence in 53 regions worldwide.

As of October 7, 2023. it reached No.1 on the global iTunes chart.

You & Me: Social Media Reactions

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out