Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘South Africa's Steve Irwin’ passes away after green mamba bite at 44

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Oct 31, 2024 03:21 PM IST

South African conservationist Graham 'Dingo' Dinkleman dies from green mamba snake bite, leaving behind three children and a legacy of wildlife passion.

Graham ‘Dingo’ Dinkleman, a South African wildlife conservationist and popular YouTuber, has passed away after a venomous snake bite. He was bitten by a green mamba. His wife confirmed he was known to have a severe allergy to snake venom.

South African YouTuber Dinkleman succumbs to injuries from green mamba bite(Instagram/Dingo' Dinkleman)
South African YouTuber Dinkleman succumbs to injuries from green mamba bite(Instagram/Dingo' Dinkleman)

The 44-year-old conservationist, well-known for his adventurous approach to wildlife and interactions with dangerous reptiles, was often likened to the late Steve Irwin, Australia’s iconic wildlife expert.

Irwin, aka ‘The Crocodile Hunter,’ was fatally injured by a stingray barb while diving in Australia in 2006 at the age of 44.

ALSO READ| Who was Gursimran Kaur, Indian Sikh teen charred to death inside Walmart oven in Canada

Dinkleman succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, October 26, precisely one month after sustaining the bite. He leaves behind three children, including his son Rex, who was frequently featured in his videos.

‘Dingo fought incredibly hard’ but failed to make it

Kirsty, Dinkleman's wife, shared he was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma to try and manage his reaction. She announced the tragic news through a statement on the Africa Reptiles and Venom Facebook page, expressing, “I want to start off by thanking you all for your incredible support and the love that we have felt over the past few weeks; today is one month since the incident and we have experienced such comfort and love from your messages and prayers from all over the world.”

“Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us and we are so grateful for this. Sadly, despite his strength and resilience, my beloved husband passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family,” she continued.

“His presence has brought so much warmth, love, passion, and laughter to our lives, as well as all of those who knew him, loved him, and supported him.”

ALSO READ| Did Elon Musk get 'politically active' to reach his goal of colonising Mars? World's richest man replies

Dinkleman, who was based in Pietermaritzburg in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, had built a huge following online, with more than 645,000 Instagram followers and numerous fans worldwide. His social media platforms were filled with images and videos of his intense, often dangerous encounters with deadly creatures. Among these were close interactions with giant crocodiles and venomous snakes. He was even seen feeding a live python to a crocodile.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //