‘South Africa's Steve Irwin’ passes away after green mamba bite at 44

Graham ‘Dingo’ Dinkleman, a South African wildlife conservationist and popular YouTuber, has passed away after a venomous snake bite. He was bitten by a green mamba. His wife confirmed he was known to have a severe allergy to snake venom. South African YouTuber Dinkleman succumbs to injuries from green mamba bite(Instagram/Dingo' Dinkleman)

The 44-year-old conservationist, well-known for his adventurous approach to wildlife and interactions with dangerous reptiles, was often likened to the late Steve Irwin, Australia’s iconic wildlife expert.

Irwin, aka ‘The Crocodile Hunter,’ was fatally injured by a stingray barb while diving in Australia in 2006 at the age of 44.

ALSO READ| Who was Gursimran Kaur, Indian Sikh teen charred to death inside Walmart oven in Canada

Dinkleman succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, October 26, precisely one month after sustaining the bite. He leaves behind three children, including his son Rex, who was frequently featured in his videos.

‘Dingo fought incredibly hard’ but failed to make it

Kirsty, Dinkleman's wife, shared he was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma to try and manage his reaction. She announced the tragic news through a statement on the Africa Reptiles and Venom Facebook page, expressing, “I want to start off by thanking you all for your incredible support and the love that we have felt over the past few weeks; today is one month since the incident and we have experienced such comfort and love from your messages and prayers from all over the world.”

“Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us and we are so grateful for this. Sadly, despite his strength and resilience, my beloved husband passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family,” she continued.

“His presence has brought so much warmth, love, passion, and laughter to our lives, as well as all of those who knew him, loved him, and supported him.”

ALSO READ| Did Elon Musk get 'politically active' to reach his goal of colonising Mars? World's richest man replies

Dinkleman, who was based in Pietermaritzburg in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, had built a huge following online, with more than 645,000 Instagram followers and numerous fans worldwide. His social media platforms were filled with images and videos of his intense, often dangerous encounters with deadly creatures. Among these were close interactions with giant crocodiles and venomous snakes. He was even seen feeding a live python to a crocodile.