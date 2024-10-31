Did Elon Musk get 'politically active' to reach his goal of colonising Mars? World's richest man replies

Elon Musk has set his sights on Mars, where he wants to establish a self-sustaining human colony. He envisions a future where regular trips to Mars are possible. He again expressed his belief while reacting to a post shared by an X user, who claimed that the world’s richest man is becoming “politically active” to reach his goal of paving permanent human presence on the planet. Do you think Elon Musk has become "politically active" to fulfil his goal of reaching Mars? (X/@DimaZeniuk, File Photo)

Dima Zeniuk wrote, “One of the main reasons Elon Musk became more active in politics is his goal to reach Mars and make life possible there.” Replying to the X post, Musk said, “True.”

“I think Donald Trump winning makes a big difference in humanity getting to Mars and making life multiplanetary. This might one day save life as we know it,” the Tesla CEO added.

SpaceX’s Mission Mars:

“You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great - and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars,” reads a quote by the tech billionaire published on the aerospace company SpaceX's website.

Why Mars?

The website states, “Mars is one of Earth's closest habitable neighbours.” Since the atmosphere of the Red Planet is “primarily CO2 with some nitrogen and argon and a few other trace elements”, it would be possible to grow plants by just “compressing the atmosphere.”

“Gravity on Mars is about 38% of that of Earth, so you would be able to lift heavy things and bound around. Furthermore, the day is remarkably close to that of Earth,” it further explains.