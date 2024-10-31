Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did Elon Musk get 'politically active' to reach his goal of colonising Mars? World's richest man replies

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 31, 2024 10:08 AM IST

Elon Musk responded to an X post that claimed he is becoming “more active in politics" to reach his goal of reaching Mars.

Elon Musk has set his sights on Mars, where he wants to establish a self-sustaining human colony. He envisions a future where regular trips to Mars are possible. He again expressed his belief while reacting to a post shared by an X user, who claimed that the world’s richest man is becoming “politically active” to reach his goal of paving permanent human presence on the planet.

Do you think Elon Musk has become "politically active" to fulfil his goal of reaching Mars? (X/@DimaZeniuk, File Photo)
Do you think Elon Musk has become "politically active" to fulfil his goal of reaching Mars? (X/@DimaZeniuk, File Photo)

Dima Zeniuk wrote, “One of the main reasons Elon Musk became more active in politics is his goal to reach Mars and make life possible there.” Replying to the X post, Musk said, “True.”

Also Read: Elon Musk is hiring Hindi tutors for his new AI company. Here's how much it pays

“I think Donald Trump winning makes a big difference in humanity getting to Mars and making life multiplanetary. This might one day save life as we know it,” the Tesla CEO added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

SpaceX’s Mission Mars:

“You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great - and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars,” reads a quote by the tech billionaire published on the aerospace company SpaceX's website.

Also Read: When world’s richest man Elon Musk invited ex-wife Talulah Riley to hotel room to show videos of…

Why Mars?

The website states, “Mars is one of Earth's closest habitable neighbours.” Since the atmosphere of the Red Planet is “primarily CO2 with some nitrogen and argon and a few other trace elements”, it would be possible to grow plants by just “compressing the atmosphere.”

“Gravity on Mars is about 38% of that of Earth, so you would be able to lift heavy things and bound around. Furthermore, the day is remarkably close to that of Earth,” it further explains.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //