5 best crime shows to watch on OTT if you liked Ram Kapoor’s Mistry

Mistry, starring Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh, is a detective crime series that landed on JioHotstar on June 27. Directed by Rishab Seth, Mistry is a remake of the popular American show Monk. Ram Kapoor stars as Detective Armaan Mistry, a detective who has obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) but uses his unique techniques to solve crimes. On the other hand, Mona Singh plays the role of his partner, ACP Sehmat Siddiqui. This series explores the complexities of a man struggling with OCD while solving crimes with a mix of mystery, wit, and emotional depth. Ram Kapoor in Mistry

If you enjoyed watching Mistry, stream more crime shows on OTT!

5 crime shows like Mistry to watch on OTT

Duranga is a Hindi adaptation of the popular K-drama Flower of Evil. The series, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, is the story of a man who hides a dark past from his wife, a police officer. It explores themes of love, betrayal, and the complexities of identity, as the wife investigates a series of murders that lead her to her husband. Duranga is directed by Aijaz Khan and the late Pradeep Sarkar.

The series is based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin. It revolves around the life of Haroon Shah Ali Baig, played by Vineet Kumar Singh, a gangster from Bihar who gains power and money through his exploits. However, he uses his wealth to help the needy, which leads to his Robin Hood-like reputation. The series, directed by Sachin Pathak, also features Aakanksha Singh, Vijay Maurya, Rajesh Tailang, Prashant Narayanan, and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Murshid is a popular crime drama web series directed by Shravan Tiwari. The plot revolves around Murshid Pathan (Kay Kay Menon), a former underworld don from Mumbai, who is forced to return to the world of crime to save his family from danger. The story highlights the themes of power, freedom, and how Murshid navigates his complex relationship with his adopted son Kumar Pratap Rana, who is now a police inspector. The series also features Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain, Anang Desai, and others.

Naxalbari, created by Partho Mitra, stars Rajeev Khandelwal as Raghav, an STF agent, who is tasked with suppressing a growing Naxal threat in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The series delves deep into the complexities of the Naxalite movement and the protagonist's struggle against it, while also exploring his connection to the region and the tragic events that shaped him. The cast members include Sreejita De, Satyadeep Misra, Tina Dutta, and many others.

Another crime series, Expiry Date starring Tony Luke, Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini, and Ali Reza, revolves around a couple caught in a complex web of love, betrayal, and murder. The plot takes a sinister turn when Vishwa (Tony) comes to know about his wife Disha's (Sneha) affair with Sunny (Ali), which leads to a series of events that cause Disha's accidental death. This series explores themes of betrayal, revenge, and the dark side of relationships.