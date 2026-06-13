All India Medical Students' Association president calls Sejal Pawar's comments on Pranit More show ‘highly condemnable’

Sejal Pawar sparked backlash for her comments on ‘male corpses’ made during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show. She has been sent to 15-day forced leave after Mumbai's KEM hospital launched a probe against her. Sejal Pawar is a medical student at KEM Hospital. (Also read: Amid Pranit More biryani row, another video of female doctor joking about male corpse's private body parts surfaces)

What AIMSA President said

Sejal Pawar is a final year MBBS student stationed at KEM Hospital, Mumbai.

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Now, All India Medical Students' Association President, Jitendra Singh, has commented on the incident. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “First, regarding Sejal Pawar, I must clarify that a donated dead body is referred to as a ‘cadaver.’ A cadaver is a body donated by the family after death for medical study or research. Every medical student takes a ‘cadaver oath’ during their studies. In this oath, the student pledges to treat the body with respect, a sense of duty, and ethical consideration. Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student—that is the information we have. She would certainly have studied the medical oath…Therefore, the remarks she made about the dead body—a body that is revered and god-like—are highly condemnable.”

‘People like Pranit More are curse on society’

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the controversy that started from the show, he added, "As for Pranit More, people like him are a curse on society. In the name of comedy, chasing TRPs, and garnering views, they target our sisters and daughters, our religion, and specific individuals. Our primary demand to the Government of India is to define the parameters of comedy—to establish what kind of comedy is acceptable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the controversy that started from the show, he added, "As for Pranit More, people like him are a curse on society. In the name of comedy, chasing TRPs, and garnering views, they target our sisters and daughters, our religion, and specific individuals. Our primary demand to the Government of India is to define the parameters of comedy—to establish what kind of comedy is acceptable.” {{/usCountry}}

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In a clip from Pranit More's show that went viral on social media platforms, Dr Pawar was heard making remarks about ‘male corpses’ and comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. This sparked backlash, with Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, wherein Dr Pawar is an MBBS student, sending her on 15 days' forced leave after ordering an inquiry.

KEM hospital said that Dr Pawar will be counselled, in her parents' or guardian's presence, and an appropriate course of action would be decided upon thereafter. The institution has constituted a five-member committee which will take a final decision on the matter within a week's time.

Sejal Pawar's statements went viral on social media, along with Himanshu Jangra's ₹370 biryani remark, both triggering backlash on social media. Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company had terminated him.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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