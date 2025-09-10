AMMA president Shwetha Menon calls for fixed working hours for women in film industry

Actor Shwetha Menon, recently elected as the first female president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), has advocated for fixed and structured working hours for women in the film industry. Drawing from her personal experiences, she emphasised the importance of creating a more supportive and communicative work environment, especially for women. Shwetha Menon has been appointed as the new president of AMMA after Mohanlal's resignation. (Instagram: @robbin_fotografia)

AMMA president Shwetha Menon calls for reforms

Speaking at the India Today South Conclave 2025, Shwetha highlighted how many women hesitate to speak up about their challenges due to fear of losing opportunities.

Shwetha drew from her personal experience of working during pregnancy, saying, “I did four films while pregnant. I informed my directors that I wasn’t comfortable with early morning shoots, and they understood.”

Highlighting the need for better communication, she said, “Most issues can be solved through dialogue, but people often avoid it. Even when I was AMMA's first female Vice President, I would urge women to share their problems, none of them would,” she said.

She stressed that many women are silently fighting their own battles due to a lack of support systems and fear of losing work. "I won’t blame them. Everyone is worried about their careers. But slowly, we will bring these issues to light,” Shwetha concluded.

About Shwetha Menon's career

Shwetha Menon is known for her work in Malayalam cinema. She began her career as a model and was a Femina Miss India finalist in 1994 before transitioning to films. Shwetha gained recognition through films like Paleri Manikyam, Salt N' Pepper, and Kayam, showcasing her versatility in bold and complex roles. She has also appeared in Hindi and Tamil films. Beyond acting, she is known for hosting popular TV shows and winning reality series like Bigg Boss Malayalam. In 2025, she made history as the first woman president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).