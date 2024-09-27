Aparna Rajawat talks about women’s safety, Pink Belt documentary that won award at CSAFF: No one has supported me so far

In 2016, karate champion Aparna Rajawat founded the Pink Belt mission in a bid to empower Indian women to fight against rapes, domestic abuse and more. The documentary, directed by John McCrite and named after her organisation, was screened at Palm Springs, US, earlier this year and, more recently, won the jury award for the Best Documentary Feature Film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF). The subject, Aparna, talks to Hindustan Times about the documentary feature, her journey, women’s safety and more. (Also Read: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon cry foul after their film Kiss the Future is disqualified from Oscars 2025 over obscure rule) Aparna Rajawat is the founder of Pink Belt on whom John McCrite's documentary is based on.

‘I thought learning karate would protect me’

Aparna was all of seven when she thought she should learn karate just so she could stick up to her patriarchal brothers. “I come from a Rajput family in Agra with six siblings. My brothers always bullied me for not fitting in, and they would resort to physical violence,” she tells us, adding, “Not many girls would learn karate at that time. So, I had to look like a boy just to get some self-defence lessons. I even competed in boys’ championships under a unisex name and won medals.”

It worked to some extent, and eventually, Aparna moved to London, had a ‘good life’ as she puts it and forgot all about karate. But then the 2012 Delhi rape case brought her back to the reality of what Indian women face daily. “My colleagues would ask me if it was normal in India…these kinds of killings. It was so inhumane. In India, many rape cases go unreported, and yet the statistics were alarming. I was no longer just content with sitting back or going on a candlelight march,” she says.

‘Women’s safety is never taken seriously’

Hence, Pink Belt was formed. Aparna returned to India, fought for women’s safety, and, in 2020, even set a Guinness World Record for the largest self-defence lesson, with 7401 participants. “Ministers have only laughed at me, but no one has supported me so far. That is my biggest disappointment,” says Aparna, who hoped she could train girls and women in self-defence for free in schools and colleges. “Women’s safety is never taken seriously…unless something big happens,” she adds.

But Aparna quickly points out that she doesn’t think women will become ‘heroes’ once they learn karate. “That’s not the point. Most girls are raised in families where a lot is put on their shoulders, all while never giving them the validation sons get. They are emotionally deprived. So, my idea is to empower girls with emotional, mental, digital, legal and physical tools to fight back. Life is not just about being a wife or mother; it’s important to remember that women are individuals too,” she says.

Aparna believes a lot needs to be changed in India for women to achieve equality and have a better quality of life. “Social media is a big help in reminding people of atrocities, but at some point, it must translate into action. Education is the core of ensuring women’s safety and a balanced society. Rape cases need to be fast-tracked, and without harsher punishments, there will be no fear,” she adds.

‘Pink Belt is an insightful look at ground reality’

The documentary feature Pink Belt, which detailed her journey, received a standing ovation during its screening at Palm Springs in July. “Some people said it touched their hearts, and they wanted to be a part of the solution. It’s a heartwarming experience for me to see many connect to the cause. Girls who trained with me aren’t invincible, but they’re empowered. Change can only happen at the grassroots level, which is what I'm trying to achieve,” she says. After winning the award at CSAFF, director John thanked every woman, including Aparna, who ‘told her story’ for the documentary on Instagram.

“It’s an insightful look at ground reality, a bright light at the end of a dark tunnel. It shows women fighting and coming out stronger. If that doesn’t inspire people to extend a helping hand towards the cause, I don’t know what will,” she opines when asked to describe the documentary. “My dream now is to train every woman in India to be empowered. I also want to open helplines in major cities, run vocational training programmes, have counsellors and lawyers support us, train at least 2 million women by 2030…” and the list goes on.