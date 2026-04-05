Aparna Sen says the Bengali film industry is in a ‘moribund’ state: ‘Everyone is watching TV serials’

Aparna Sen is one of the most important filmmakers of her generation, having made acclaimed works such as 36 Chowringhee Lane, Parama and Paramitar Ek Din. Her Bengali films have often won National Awards and been recognised at international film festivals. At 80, the writer-director sat down for a conversation with Straight Up With Shree where she candidly acknowledged the fact that she might not make any more films. (Also read: Aparna Sen says she regrets turning down Shyam Benegal for Ankur: ‘We got an actress of Shabana Azmi’s calibre') Aparna Sen shared her comments on the Bengali film industry. (PTI)

What Aparna Sen said about the Bengali film industry The veteran filmmaker said, “The things that they are doing to a moribund industry already… and if there is this kind of control then it is very hard for the industry to survive. The TV industry might survive but Television is not the best thing in the world. It employs a lot of people and I am happy that they are getting but it is ruining the taste of the audience…What are we making films for? Who is my audience? Everyone is watching TV, watching serials. That is why I am not interested in making films anymore. Who will watch? What is the point?”

On her film The Rapist Aparna went on to say that she does not know when her last film The Rapist will release in theatres. The director said that even OTT is now taking in feel-good and romantic comedies now, and no one wants to look at ‘serious exploration’ of any topic. She added, “I am not going to make any more films probably. For whom shall I make? Who is going to watch? I know that there is a niche audience but that is it. I might have things to say, but who will listen?”

The Rapist is written and directed by Aparna Sen, and premiered at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, where it won the Kim Jiseok award. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, the film chronicles the journey of three protagonists whose lives are intertwined by a horrific incident. No release date for the film has been set yet.

Aparna started her career as an actor when she her film debut at the age of 16. She played the role of Mrinmoyee in the Samapti portion of the 1961 film Teen Kanya directed by Satyajit Ray. She went on to star in several Bengali films, as well as in some Bollywood films. She made her directorial debut with 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981. It fetched her the National Award for Best Director. Some of her other works include Mr and Mrs Iyer, Yugant, and Goynar Baksho. As an actor, she will be seen next in her daughter Konkona's web series, Welcome to Khoya Mahal, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video.