Avihitham OTT release: When and where to stream Senna Hegde's black comedy film

Malayalam film Avihitham is all set to make its OTT debut this month. Directed by Senna Hegde, the black comedy film revolves around a group of small-town men who get involved in investigating an alleged affair taking place in the neighbourhood. Avihitham is helmed by Senna Hegde.(YouTube/E4 Entertainment)

The movie will be dropped from the streaming platform a month after its release in cinema halls.

What is Avihitham about?

Avihitham is about a jobless man, Prakashan (Ranji Kankol), who keeps an eye on two individuals secretly meeting in the neighbourhood after a rumor spreads about their illicit affair. Though he is hiding at a distance, he sees the face of the man and recognises him to be Vinod (Vineeth Chakyar), a worker at the flour mill. Though Prakashan fails to see the face of the woman, he assumes that it would be Nirmala (Vrinda Menon), after the couple gets spotted near the compound of her house.

Soon, Prakashan goes on to inform Venu (Unniraj), the local tailor, about the alleged affair, and the duo ventures out at night to keep an eye on the couple. Based on the outline of the woman and her measurements, Venu confirms the lady to be Nirmala and informs her brother-in-law about the same. As more people become involved, the situation becomes chaotic, causing chaos and confusion.

The official synopsis of the film, according to IMDb, reads, “In a village full of men and gossip about affairs, the narrative reveals how society absurdly judges and monitors women's identities.”

Unniraj, Renji Kankol, Vineeth Chakyar, Rakesh Ushar, Dhanesh Koliyat, Ajith Punnad, and Vrinda Menon portray pivotal roles in Avihitham. Senna Hegde co-wrote the film with Ambareesh Kalathera.

Avihitham streaming details: When and where to watch

Avihitham will be available to stream on JioHotstar and OTT Play Premium from November 14. Apart from Malayalam, the movie can also be watched in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

