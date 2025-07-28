Before Bakaiti releases, stream 5 popular family dramas on OTT

Bakaiti revolves around the Kataria family in old Ghaziabad. The series stars Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha as the parents, while Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla play their children. The Kataria family faces a financial crisis, leading them to rent out a room in their house for extra income. Now the elder daughter, Naina, is forced to live in her room with her younger brother Bharat, leading to conflict between the siblings. Directed by Ameet Guptha, Bakaiti is set to land on ZEE5 on August 1. You can also watch it with your OTTplay Premium subscription. Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha in Bakaiti

While waiting for Bakaiti to release, stream these 5 family dramas on OTTplay Premium

Gullak

The popular family drama series, Gullak, revolves around the Mishra family. The family’s joys, struggles, and daily experiences are portrayed with a touch of humor and warmth. The stories are presented as anecdotes, narrated by a Gullak (piggy bank) to highlight the challenges faced by a middle-class family, especially the dreams of the younger generation and the efforts of parents to support them. The cast features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and others. It is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta for the first season. Palash Vaswani directed seasons 2 and 3. Meanwhile, Shreyansh Pandey also directed some episodes, including those in season 4.

The Aam Aadmi Family

The Aam Aadmi Family revolves around the Sharma family. This ordinary middle-class Indian family navigates the joys and struggles of their daily lives. Episodes of this series often revolve around situations such as family celebrations, sibling rivalry, career aspirations, and relationship complexities. The series also delves deeply into the emotional aspects of family life, such as dealing with loss and personal struggles. The key cast includes Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, Chandni Bhagwanani, and others.

Ghar Waapsi

Ghar Waapsi is a family drama series based on Shekhar, who returns to his hometown, Indore, after losing his job in Bengaluru, but hides it from his family. It depicts the life of the Dwivedi family, including Shekhar, his siblings Sanju and Suruchi, and their parents. This series explores themes of family bonds, self-discovery, and dealing with life's challenges. The cast includes Vishal Vashishtha, Atul Srivastava, Vibha Chibber, and others.

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family revolves around the Ranaut family and highlights the complicated relationships between two estranged brothers, Vikram and Samar Ranaut. However, their reunion quickly turns into a series of heartbreaks, betrayals, and emotional breakdowns, which expose the underlying dysfunction within the family and question the trust in their relationship. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, and others.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.

This series is the journey of Suman, a middle-aged divorced woman, who fights back to get her children back from her ex-husband, Dilip. For this, she decides to become financially independent by starting a pickle business with the help of her former mother-in-law and a neighbor. This series follows her story of struggle and triumph, as she deals with the challenges of entrepreneurship and family life. It stars Amruta Subhash, Yamini Das, Anup Soni, and others.