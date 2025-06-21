Best Thalapathy Vijay movies to stream on his birthday that showcase his versatility

Thalapathy Vijay is among the top-notch actors of South cinema. As we are set to celebrate his birthday on June 22, let’s embrace his talent by binge-watching his heroic performances. Whether it is fighting off the terrorists in style or charming the girls, he has done it all. From Pokkiri to Thuppakki, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered solid performances over the years. Celebrate Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday with these films on OTT where he steals the limelight. Thalapathy Vijay movies on OTT

This blockbuster action thriller features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead and served as a turning point for his career. He essays the role of a free-spirited Kabaddi player named Saravanavelu, aka Velu, who fights off goons to save a girl and falls in love. Trisha plays Vijay’s love interest alongside Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Pandu, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, and Ponnambalam in key roles.

Vijay delivers a power-packed performance in this action film as he plays an undercover police officer who probes a shady criminal organization and goes rogue to pursue his quest. It also stars Asin and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

Friends (Tamil)

The talented Nerrukku Ner duo of Vijay and Suriya teamed up again for this iconic buddy drama film. The movie is the Tamil remake of Siddique's Malayalam film and revolves around two childhood best friends as they navigate their lives. The supporting cast features Devayani, along with Vijayalakshmi, Abhinayashree, Sriman, Vadivelu, and Charle in other pivotal roles.

Starring Vijay as an intelligence officer, this engaging thriller is a seamless blend of action, romance, and thrills. The story is centered around a special team of the Indian Army as they battle the deadly terrorists and deactivate their sleeper cell. Kajal Aggarwal plays Vijay’s love interest. Sathyan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Jayaram play significant roles in this riveting actioner.

Helmed by Atlee, this Tamil action thriller features a star-studded ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen. Vijay plays a triple role in the film and delivers an impressive performance as he plays twin brothers. From well-crafted action sequences to romantic encounters and plot twists, Mersal will keep you hooked until the end. The plot revolves around two brothers who reunite after a fateful encounter. One is a magician, and the other is a humble doctor. Their lives are intertwined after a murder.