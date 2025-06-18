Boman Irani's notable performances to stream before Detective Sherdil arrives on OTT

Boman Irani is set to feature in the highly anticipated thriller, Detective Sherdil. In this gripping tale, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as the detective who investigates the murder case of Boman’s character, Pankaj Bhatti. The movie will be released soon on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium on June 20, 2025. But before that, take a moment to rediscover the diverse range of this 65-year-old veteran with a collection of his finest performances on OTTplay Premium. Boman Irani films

From Silence...Can You Hear It? to Por Thozhil, catch more gripping investigative thrillers, across languages, only on OTTplay Premium now!

Boman Irani's movies on OTTplay Premium:

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

This John Abraham-starrer action drama follows a group of Indian government officials, who face the formidable task of conducting a discreet nuclear test in a remote place in Rajasthan, but must evade detection by surveillance satellites. Boman Irani plays Himanshu Shukla, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. His character is inspired by the Late Brajesh Mishra, a key figure in the government's decision-making process regarding the Pokhran nuclear tests.

Uunchai

This heartwarming Hindi drama follows three elderly men as they trek to Everest Base Camp to honour the last wish of their late friend. Along the way, the three retired friends discover the true essence of freedom and life. Boman Irani plays one of the friends as Javed Siddiqui, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher in other key roles.

Cocktail

When NRI Veronica (Deepika Padukone) invites her lover Gautam (Saif Ali Khan), and her new friend, Meera (Diana Penty), to live with her in the same apartment, initially the trio enjoy a happy life together. However, things take a complicated turn when Gautam unexpectedly falls for Meera, creating conflict in their relationships. Boman Irani plays Randhir ‘Tinku’ Malhotra, the uncle of Gautam.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India

This Telugu drama is available in Malayalam (Ente Peru Surya Ente Veedu India) on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium, where Boman Irani plays Lt. Gen. Sanjay Shrivastav, the superior of soldier Surya (Allu Arjun). The story follows a soldier serving at the LOC, while struggling with anger issues, which lands him in trouble and leads to a court-martial. Now, he must seek clearance from a psychologist.

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi

In this Hindi comedy-drama, Bomani Irani portrays Farhad, who's a 45-year-old bachelor. The story follows Farhad as he falls in love with Shirin (Farah Khan) and decides to introduce her to his mother. However, things go awry as his mother develops an instant and intense dislike for Shirin, setting the stage for hilarious chaos.