Bengali actor Dev says he 'won't hamper TMC's image' after Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee’s arrest in SSC scam

Actor Dev, aka Dev Adhikari, refused to talk about Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee who were recently arrested after the Enforcement Directorate raided their house. They are allegedly connected to recruiting teachers during the last term of the TMC government. Partha served as the education minister during the last term. Recently the agency seized ₹27.9 crore cash, and gold after raiding one of Arpita’s apartments. (Also read: TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal)

Dev is a member of All India Trinamool Congress. He is also a member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and represents the Ghatal constituency since 2014. During an appearance on Dance Dance Junior Season 3, Dev clarified that he won’t comment on anything related to Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita. The actor thinks anything from him can go against or for them.

When asked about the SSC scam, ETimes quoted Dev saying, “Let me be clear. My name is not Partha Chattopadhyay, nor Arpita (Mukherjee). Please ask these questions to them if you get a chance. I don’t want to say anything about this because either it will go against them or for them. Also, I don’t want to comment on things that I don’t know or don’t understand.”

Talking about his share of responsibilities as an actor and a politician at the same time, Dev added, “See, I have always been careful about one thing. I won’t do anything which will hamper my party’s image. It’s my responsibility. What others are doing, that’s not my responsibility. So my views are clear- my work, my behaviour everything I do that can never harm my close ones, my colleagues, or my family. This is my responsibility. Did someone ask me before whatever they are doing? No, so it is not my job to comment about them. I am happy with what I am doing.”

Dev made his debut in the Bengali film industry with Agni Shapath. He was last seen in filmmaker Rahool Mukherjee’s Kishmish this year. He will next star in Kacher Manush, which will mark his 40th film in his acting career.

