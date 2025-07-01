Dheeran director Devadath Shaji: Bheeshma Parvam's narrative has a possibility for a prequel but...| Exclusive

Director and screenwriter Devadath Shaji rose to fame with penning the screenplay for Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam, the megastar’s first superhit post pandemic. Additionally, he served as an assistant director on the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film, Kumbalangi Nights. The young filmmaker is now making his directorial debut with Dheeran, which will hit the big screen on July 4. In an exclusive interview with OTTplay, the director discussed the potential for a prequel to the Amal Neerad film. Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji

'Bheeshma Parvam has a possibility for a prelude'

Devadath disclosed that he had thought about a prelude to the action drama that will be released in 2022. "Characters like Paily and Anjootti were just mentioned in Bheeshma Parvam. The plot in my head would be a prequel detailing these individuals if there were any possibility of creating a second installment," he stated. Additionally, the filmmaker stated that there are currently no plans for a sequel. "It is an Amal Neerad film and features all of his signature style. I have been fortunate to have had the chance to work with him. Therefore, he must be the one to bring up the subject of these characters' revival or the making of a second installment," he continued.

'Love working with humour'

Devadath also talked about how he wanted to direct a comedy drama for his debut because he loves humour. According to him, Dheeran is a full-fledged hilarious ride that is focused on an unconventional hero who lives in a small Malayattoor village. The director is also curious about the opinions of viewers after the film's theatrical debut. "What will or won't work with the audience cannot be predicted. I find the beauty of cinema to be its unpredictable nature," he continued.

Devadath continued by saying that in addition to the young actors in Dheeran, he was also excited about the chance to collaborate with some of Malayalam's senior actors. Manoj K Jayan, Ashokan, Sudheesh, Jagadish, Vineeth, Siddharth Bharathan, Rajesh Madhavan, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan all play important parts in Dheeran.