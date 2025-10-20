Did Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have a fallout after Justin Baldoni lawsuit row? What we know

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are no longer on good terms, despite rumors suggesting they recently reconciled, according to a Page Six report. Blake Lively’s lawsuit strains friendship with Taylor Swift amid legal drama(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES/File Photo)

According to DeuxMoi, Lively and Swift had a “low key” reunion after tensions over Lively’s legal fight with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. But sources told Page Six that’s not true. “They’ve had no contact,” one insider said, adding the pair haven’t spoken since last winter when the case began unfolding. Another source confirmed they haven’t met or talked in months. The two, once often seen together at dinners and events, haven’t been spotted publicly since.

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni in December 2024

Their fallout began after Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment, retaliation, and breach of contract. Baldoni hit back with a $400 million countersuit in January 2025, claiming she was extorting and defaming him.

In his filing, Baldoni said Lively used her friendship with Swift to intimidate him. Texts released as part of the case showed Lively referring to her husband Ryan Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons.” The suit claimed, “The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him,”according to PageSix report.

Baldoni also alleged that when he visited Lively and Reynolds’ New York penthouse, Swift was there. He said both Reynolds and Swift praised Lively’s script changes for a scene in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel. “I really love what you did. It really does help a lot,” Baldoni wrote in a text. “Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor).”

Also read: Taylor Swift insider who exposed alleged Blake Lively ‘threat’ unmasked

She has also been seen supporting her fiancé Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games and was recently spotted at Arrowhead Stadium with basketball star Caitlin Clark as the Chiefs faced the Detroit Lions.