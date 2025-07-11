Diljit Dosanjh as Sardaar Ji to Jackie Shroff's Sardhar Saab, popular actors who played Sardaar on screen

We have come across various versions and varieties of Sardaars on the big screen as well as on OTT over the years. While some Sardaar are funny, some are dead serious and all about business, and some are outright patriots who deserve more recognition. Although you might have your own stereotype about Sardaars, various popular actors have come along and broken the stereotype, while a few continued entertaining you with their characters. Over the years, though, some Sardaars have really stood out because of how popular actors chose to portray those roles on-screen. Jackie Shroff and Diljit Dosanjh as Sardaars

Looking back at Sardaars portrayed by popular actors

Diljit Dosanjh - Sardaar Ji (Chaupal via OTTplay Premium)

He is now making headlines for Sardaar Ji 3 but Diljit Dosanjh broke the mould with his first movie from the Sardaar Ji franchise itself. Co-starring Neeru Bajwa, Sardaar Ji is the story of a Sikh man who is a ghost hunter. He calls himself Sardaar Ji, and while on his journey to help a few ghosts while eliminating others, this Sikh man demands respect. If a rude ghost fails to call him Sardaar Ji, they could face his wrath.

Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham (Prime Video)

A patriot by nature, Sardar Udham fought back for the Jalianwalah Bagh massacre by the British troops. Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar joined hands to tell the heartwrenching tale, which is further retold in Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

Jackie Shroff - Sardar Saab (Chaupal via OTTplay Premium)

Did you know that Jackie Shroff has also portrayed a sardaar on-screen? It is true. He portrayed the role of Sardaar along with Daljeet Kalsi and Gugu Gill in the lead roles through the movie, Sardar Saab. This is the tale of a Sardaar sending his son to New Zealand while fighting for the poor alone. The son gets back, and upon finding his father under arrest, he investigates further to find the real truth.

Ajay Devgn - Son of Sardaar (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Ajay Devgn's slapstick comedy Son of Sardaar is the story about Jassi and his chaotic life that goes from living one lie to another. In Son of Sardaar, he found out that the family of the woman he's in love with actually wants him dead. Thus begins the hilarious and action-packed journey where it is Jassi vs Billu (played by Sanjay Dutt).

Gugu Gill - Jaddi Sardar (Chaupal via OTTplay Premium)

An underrated gem, Jaddi Sardar is the story of two Sikh brothers who grew up having a strong bond. A misunderstanding between their families, however, causes them to drift apart. The movie stars Oye Makhna actor Gugu Gill as one of the brothers and Sippy Gill as the other brother.