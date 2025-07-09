Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir's Sardaar Ji 3 is highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year despite not releasing in India

Despite skipping its India release due to controversy, Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, is making waves at the international box office. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy has now amassed ₹42.60 crore from overseas markets in just 10 days, positioning it as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3 trailer.

Sardaar Ji 3 becomes highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025

Directed by Amar Hundal, the film had a strong second weekend, collecting around ₹9 crore, with only a 40% drop from its opening weekend—an impressive hold that reflects sustained interest among global audiences. However, the film did not record weekend collections in Pakistan due to cinema closures for Muharram, after having earned ₹7 crore there in its first week.

Global breakdown

North America remains Sardaar Ji 3’s biggest market, contributing ₹18.75 crore ($2.2 million), followed by Pakistan with ₹7 crore ($830K) and the United Kingdom with ₹6.25 crore ($725K). These figures have placed the film as the third-highest-grossing Punjabi film in overseas history, behind Jatt & Juliet 3 ( ₹57.50 crore) and Carry On Jatta 3 ( ₹46 crore). If current momentum continues, Sardaar Ji 3 may surpass both and become the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever in international markets.

The film is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark overseas in the coming days, further solidifying its blockbuster status.

Controversy over India release

The film’s absence from Indian cinemas stems from backlash over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks that took 26 lives. This sparked controversy and protests from certain groups in the country. The makers withheld the film’s release in India, costing it significant domestic revenue. Industry insiders believe that had Sardaar Ji 3 been released theatrically in India, it could have emerged as the biggest Punjabi film worldwide.