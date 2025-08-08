Discover Ashish Verma's remarkable performances before Court Kacheri releases on OTT

Ashish Verma is a familiar face among the audiences, especially in the digital space. Whether it's delivering comic relief or grounding a scene with emotional honesty, Ashish Verma has been able to effortlessly showcase his versatility on screen. The young actor will be next seen in Court Kacheri, a legal drama series, releasing on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium on August 13, 2025. But before that, let's revisit Verma's other remarkable performances on OTTplay Premium. Ashish Verma in Court Kacheri

Ashish Verma's must-watch series and films

Inmates

TVF's comedy drama series explores the wacky side of friendship, bringing out the fun and comic elements. Inmates follows the lives of five friends with outrageous personalities who live together and break loose, that lead to hilarious outcomes and over-the-top situations. Ashish Verma plays one of the friends Madhav, who is a corporate hotshot who has had no connection with women.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Ashish Verma plays Harish, the son of Dimple Kapadia's character Savitri. The crime drama series revolves around Rani Cooperative, which appears to be involved in making handicrafts. But the matriarch of the family Savitri leads a drug cartel in the fictional world of Hastinapur. The story explores power struggle, family dynamics, and the lives of women in a patriarchal society.

Helmet

This comedy drama film is a brilliant mix of hilarious comedy with social messaging. Lucky wants to get rich anyhow, and so along with his friends, he attempts to rob a truck carrying electronics. But instead they find condoms. The film then explores the challenges and humor in trying to sell these condoms in a society where discussing or purchasing them is often met with embarrassment. Ashish Verma plays Minus, one of Lucky's friends, who takes part in the heist.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

The film depicts the young man Bhavesh Joshi turning into a vigilante to avenge his friend's murder, and becoming a masked hero. Ashish Verma plays Rajat, one of the key members in Bhavesh Joshi’s group of friends. He is seen involved in the vigilante activities of Joshi. Initially documenting their actions, he later becomes a crucial part of the group's fight against corruption.

Gurgaon

Another crime drama film that revolves around a real estate tycoon and his complex relationships with his two sons and an adopted daughter. It explores family dynamics, ambition, greed, and the dark side of a rapidly developing urban landscape. Pankaj Tripathi plays the tycoon Kehri Singh, while Ashish Verma plays the younger son Chintu and Akshay Oberoi plays the elder son Nikki.