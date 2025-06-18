Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
DNA actor Atharvaa Murali’s five Tamil films to stream on OTT right now

ByAnusha Sundar
Jun 18, 2025 12:21 PM IST

From hyperlink thrillers to romantic dramas, Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali has a wide variety of films on OTT, and here's our selection of must-watch titles

Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali, who has announced a few exciting projects including Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi and Idhayam Murali, will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil film DNA. The film co-stars Nimisha Sajayan, who is now a household face in southern cinema and Hindi OTT space with shows like Dabba Cartel and Poacher. With DNA set to release in theatres on June 20, here is the time for you to revisit some of Atharvaa’s best films available for streaming right now. 

DNA actor Atharvaa Murali’s five Tamil films to stream on OTTplay right now 

Paradesi 

Paradesi is a period drama from filmmaker Bala. It features Atharvaa, Vedhika, Dhansika, and others. Paradesi is set during the colonial times of India when the country was ruthlessly ruled by British, and how it gave way for bonded labourers. The film explores the painful lives of tea plantation labourers who were overworked, underpaid and exploited. Upon its release, Paradesi won a lot of awards and the cast was hailed for their performances.

Nirangal Moondru 

Nirangal Moondru is a hyperlink film from director Karthick Naren. The thriller connects the stories of three individuals; an aspiring filmmaker, a cop with shady character, and a professor. Featuring Atharvaa, Sarathkumar and Rahman respectively, Nirangal Moondru explores the grey shades in each one of the characters, and how a series of events change their lives completely. The cast also includes Ammu Abhirami, Dushyanth Jayaprakash, Murali Radhakrishnan, John Vijay, Santhana Bharathi, Chinni Jayanth and others. 

Baana Kaathadi 

Baana Kaathadi is a 2010 Tamil romantic drama film featuring Atharvaa and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Directed by Badri who also wrote the film, it marks the lead debut for both the actors, and also marks the last onscreen appearance of late actor Murali, Atharvaa's father. Baana Kaathadi revolves around the love story between a young boy from underprivileged background and a girl pursuing fashion studies, and how a series of events twist their fates, taking a costly in one of their lives.

Eetti 

Eetti is a 2015 sports action film by director Ravi Arasu. Featuring actors Atharvaa and Sri Divya, the film revolves around an athlete with a rare disorder. However, unlike other sports films, Eetti explores the sportsman's story off the tracks, and how he gets caught up in a money racket and has to use his athlete skills to fight back the criminals.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
