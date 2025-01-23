Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Twitter review: Mammootty ‘shines’ but Gautham Vasudev film is a ‘snoozefest’, say viewers

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Twitter reviews: Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Malayalam debut, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse with Mammootty in the lead, was released in theatres on January 23. The suspense thriller received good reviews for the actor’s performance, while its pacing was criticised. (Also Read: Mammootty rejected Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, reveals Gautham Vasudev Menon: '20 mins into the narration, he was in') Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Twitter review: Mammootty plays the lead role in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam debut.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse Twitter review

One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the film starts out light-hearted and turns serious as it progresses, “#Dominicandtheladiespurse Loved the debut by GVM in Malayalam. Fun light start then changed to serious mode. Good performances by Sushmitha & mammukka. Darbukka siva's Music was good dop too. GVM prooved himself again. Expecting a winner at Box office.”

Another praised Mammootty’s performance and the nods to Sherlock Holmes, “Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse is a gripping investigation drama with a GVM vibe. Mammootty shines in the lead, and the Sherlock Holmes nods are a nice touch. The slower pace might not work for everyone, but I liked the realistic approach. #Mammootty #Dominicandtheladiespurse.”

One person believed that the climax was ‘unexpected’ writing, “#DominicAndTheLadiesPurse This movie excels in its way to make people entertained and at the same time have an investigation angle that keeps the audience sitting through a climax that's unexpected. A well made thriller.”

An X user called the film ‘above average’ but thought the twist was worth the slow pace, “#DominicandtheLadiesPurse is a soft, calm thriller by #GauthamMenon #mammootty Don’t expect a serious thriller, it’s slow-paced in the 2nd half but worth it for the shocking twist. Technical brilliance stands out. An above-average, family-friendly watch. #Dominic #Malayalam.”

However, not everyone was impressed with the film, with one person writing, “#DominicandtheLadiespurse. Weakest From M Kampany & Disappointed With #Mammootty - GVM Collaboration! Film is Based on Sherlock Holmes Reference Having No New Elements With Predictability. Ikka's Some Elements are the only saving Factor & Other Cast we're Bad. Totally AVERAGE.”

Another X user seemed to agree, “#DominicAndTheLadiesPurse. adull snoozefest that heavily depended on a climax twist and final act. the twist at the end was very obvious and resembled a recent Covid release. disappointed, a thriller that ended without any thrills. #Mammootty #GauthamVasudevMenon.”

One Gautham fan even called it his ‘weakest work’, writing, “#DominicAndTheLadiesPurse Laziness in Writing is Evident throughout the movie which is only feels gripping towards the final act. #Mammootty's Charming Investigative Character Lacks the Punch neither it's comedy nor serious. GVM's one of the weakest work. TEDIOUS.”

About Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

An ex-cop and struggling detective, Dominic, agrees to find the owner of a lost purse. Unbeknownst to him, he’s drawn into a big conspiracy. Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu and Viji Venkatesh also star in the thriller produced by Mammootty under his production house, Mammootty Kampany.