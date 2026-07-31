Donna Mills OnlyFans debut: How rich is the ‘Knots Landing’ star at 85? What we know

Donna Mills, the 85-year-old star of several hit soap operas in the late seventies and through the eighties and early nineties, announced she has joined OnlyFans - the adult content creation platform.

"Knocks Landing" star Donna Mills. (Donna Mills/ Instagram)

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Mills, who most famously played the role of Abby Cunningham in the TV show "Knots Landing" (1979-1993), announced her decision to join the platform in a statement on social media. At the age of 85, Mills is set to become one of the oldest names from Hollywood to enter OnlyFans.

Mills said she is "excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection.”

“Sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way,” her statement read, describing her plans on the platform. “It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am.”

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The top stars on OnlyFans make millions of dollars annually today. Some creators, such as Sophie Rain, has been making headlines for her jaw-dropping $80 million net worth the age of 21, thanks mostly to OnlyFans.

As a result, questions are arising as to what Donna Mills' net worth is and how much she could potentially add to that having joined the platform at the age of 85. Let's take a look.

Donna Mills Net Worth: What We Know

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Despite her decades-long career, which spanned over six decades across screen and stage, details around her earnings are sketchy. A profile on the website Celebrity Net Worth estimates her wealth to be around $10 million. Mills has 113 acting credits according to IMDB, which naturally translates into significant royalties and residual payments from reruns. However, she has never publicly disclosed her earnings.

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In the 1990s, at the peak of her popularity, Donna Mills launched a cosmetic line via “Eyes Have It,” her hugely popular makeup instruction video series. She also reportedly owns a home in Brentwood, in Los Angeles.

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Apart from Knots Landing, Donna Mills has also starred in 32 episodes of "General Hospital" and "Play Misty for Me" (1971). As recently as 2023, she had appearances in the film “Origin,” which was preceded by "Nope" (2022).

Mills has never married but had long-term relationships with advertising agent Tom Holland and actor and producer Larry Gilman. She adopted daughter, Chloe, in 1994.