Fahadh Faasil’s Malik to premiere on Amazon Prime: 'Designed for theatrical experience, but we opted for OTT'

Amazon Prime on Thursday announced that Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Malayalam thriller Malik will premiere worldwide on July 15. This project happens to be Fahad’s fourth direct-OTT release since the pandemic.

On Thursday, Amazon Prime took to Twitter to announce the release of Malik. They also unveiled a new poster.

Tipped to be a crime drama, Malik’s story unfolds in a span of two weeks. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Divya Prabha among others.

Last year, the film’s director Mahesh Narayanan said in a statement that the film will only be released in theatres. He had said that the film was currently in post-production phase and was gearing up for release on May 13 this year.

Due to the current pandemic situation, the makers have finally decided to opt for direct-OTT release and went with Amazon Prime. Fahadh Faasil, via a statement, recently requested everyone to accept the move as in the best interest of the film.

Fahadh’s statement read, "With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a year’s time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100% (sic)."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shuts down attacks against Kareena Kapoor for hiking her fee to play Sita: 'If it was a man...'

He said that it was a collective decision to release Malik on an OTT platform.

"The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty, I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point, all that I can take responsibility for is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next (sic),” he added.