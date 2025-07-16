Fahadh Faasil spotted with a ‘simple’ keypad Vertu phone worth 10 lakh. Watch

A video of actor Fahadh Faasil attending the pooja ceremony of Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s Naslen-starrer Mollywood Times is doing the rounds on social media. While it’s already rare for the actor to be spotted at an event, most seemed taken by the ‘simple’ keypad phone he was carrying in the video. Despite how understated the phone looks, it’s actually anything but that. Fahadh Faasil's 'simple' keypad Vertu phone is anything but that.

Fahadh Faasil’s Vertu keypad phone

Unlike most celebrities who opt for the latest smartphones, Fahadh surprised many by carrying a mobile phone with a keypad. But that’s where the simplicity ends. A person posting a video of Fahadh from the event, taking a call as he steps outside, was captioned, “Have you seen Fahad's simple phone?”

However, on a closer look, the phone is made by the handcrafted luxury mobile phone company Vertu. According to the website, a Vertu Ascent Retro Classic Keypad Phone, the model Fahadh seems to be carrying in the video, costs a whopping $11,920 ( ₹10,22,461). The website listed the phone as out of stock, so it’s possible Fahadh bought it a while ago. Prices of Vertu phones go up to $500,000 ( ₹4,29,08,250).

Just last month, actor Vinay Forrt revealed in an interview with Club FM that Fahadh does not use a smartphone. Without revealing the brand, he stated that Fahadh only uses a keypad phone and avoids social media platforms like Instagram. He also stated that once he reaches Fahadh’s level of stardom, he would also stop using a smartphone.

Recent work

In 2024, Fahadh starred in Aavesham and Bougainvillaea in Malayalam, Vettaiyan in Tamil and Pushpa 2: The Rule in Telugu. He will soon star in Maareesan in Tamil, apart from Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Karate Chandran and Patriot with Mohanlal and Mammootty in Malayalam. He is also touted to make his Bollywood debut soon with an Imtiaz Ali film titled The Idiot of Istanbul.