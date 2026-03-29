Fan’s Badshah concert plan goes wrong, ends up booking Vir Das show; comedian’s reaction amuses internet: ‘Owe you one’
Vir Das humorously shared a fan's mix-up of concert tickets intended for rapper Badshah but ended up booking his show instead.
Stand-up comedian Vir Das recently shared a humorous exchange with a fan on social media, sparking laughter online. On Sunday, he posted a screenshot of a direct message from a social media user who described an unusual mix-up involving concert tickets. The post was captioned, “Sorry Badshah,” referencing the confusion.
Fan mistakenly books Vir Das show instead of Badshah concert
The direct message explained that the fan had intended to book tickets for rapper Badshah but accidentally purchased tickets for Vir Das’ show instead. He wrote, “Hi Vir, can you believe this!! By mistake, apka show book ho gaya (mistakenly booked your show) !! I voted for the Badshah show, which was last week. My sister-in-law was at work, she messaged me, and the show is booked! It's on 1st April...for Virdas, then I was so surprised, who's Virdas?? I thought we were going to see Badshah on 22 March!”
They added that, despite the mix-up, they had begun following Vir Das on Instagram and were now looking forward to the show. Sharing the message, Vir wrote, “I owe you one @badboyshah i guess.”
Badshah and social media reacts
The post quickly gained traction, with many users reacting humorously in the comments section. Badshah reacted with his own meme, which read, “Ye bhi theek hai”, translating to “This is fine too”. “Both are great. It will be worth every penny,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Best mistake ever, this is the universe working.” A third joked, “Who are these people who don’t know Vir Das?” while another added, “Watching Vir Das with a Badshah mindset is like opening a book and complaining there are too many words. Different frequency. IQ may struggle.”
Vir Das and Badshah's latest performances
Vir Das is set to take the stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on April 1, marking another major international performance for the comedian, who has steadily built a global audience through his stand-up specials and tours. The venue, known for hosting some of the world’s most prestigious live acts, adds further significance to the show, which is part of his ongoing international tour.
Meanwhile, rapper Badshah, who has been in the news for his controversial song Tateere and alleged wedding pictures with Isha Rikhi, recently performed at London’s The O2 Arena on March 22. The show featured him performing in front of a large audience, with Nora Fatehi joining him as a special guest. The concert was part of his upcoming international tour.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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