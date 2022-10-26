Genelia D’Souza shares first look of comeback film Ved, to mark Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut

Actor Genelia D’Souza announced the release date of her comeback film, Ved on social media. She also dropped her first look of the film, which will hit theatres on December 30. It marks her official Marathi debut as well. The film will mark Genelia's first appearance in a full-length role in a major film in a deAlso read: When Genelia D’Souza was told her career will be over

She shared multiple posters of Ved, where she is seen with husband Riteish Deshmukh, who is making his directorial debut with the film. Riteish is seen with a rugged look with a cigarette in hand. Genelia, on the other hand, appeared in the quintessential Indian girl look.

Sharing the posters, Genelia wrote in Marathi, “I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu. I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Ritesh's first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle.”

“I am sure you will love me as much in Marathi too. Happy Diwali Padwa. Here is the first look of our mad movie,” she added. Reacting to it, Maniesh Paul commented, “I’m soooooo looking forward to this!” “Top,” said Rhea Chakraborty with lots of emojis.

Besides Ved, Genelia will also be starring in the upcoming Bollywood film, Mister Mummy. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, it also has Riteish. She is reportedly all set to return to the South film industry as well with a Telugu-Kannada film, Production No.15.

Genelia marked her acting debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam. She was last seen in director Mandeep Kumar’s Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in a full-length role. During her ten years of absence from Bollywood, she starred in cameo appearances in films like Force 2 and Jai Ho. She also donned the producer’s hat for the Marathi movie Mauli.

