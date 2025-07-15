6 horror comedy films to watch on OTT before Mouni Roy’s The Bhootnii

Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's The Bhootnii is gearing up for its digital debut. The horror comedy film opened in cinemas in May and is now rolling out on the streaming platform Z5 via OTTplay Premium. Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Nikunj Lotia also appear in the lead. With a spooky and fun-loaded narrative, The Bhootnii seems like a great pick for the coming weekend. Ahead of its OTT debut on July 18, check out these horror comedy films on OTTplay Premium. Before The Bhootnii (L), enjoy captivating horror comedies like Stree (R) and more on OTT

Top horror comedy films to binge-watch

Munjya

A horror comedy film that offers full-on entertainment with upbeat songs, a folklore narrative, and impressive performances by newcomers. Aditya Sarpotdar’s venture traces a young man whose visit to his ancestral village unleashes a vengeful spirit and some sinister family secrets. Abhay Verma and Sharvari headline the ensemble with Sathyaraj and Mona Singh.

Stree

Set in the fictional town of Chanderi, Stree is a popular horror comedy film that shattered records with its magnificent success. Be it the absurd humour or the tightly paced narrative, Amar Kaushik’s Stree taps into the potential of not only the actors but also the supernatural genre. The story revolves around a small town terrorised by an evil witch, or Chudail, who preys upon the young and unmarried boys. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor appear in the lead.

Bhediya

Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, Bhediya is the second installment in the supernatural franchise of Maddock films. Loosely inspired by Arunachal Pradesh’s folklore, the story centers around a youth who turns into a shapeshifting werewolf and taps into new supernatural powers. Kriti Sanon appears as the youth’s love interest.

Romancham

Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan’s directorial debut traces the thrilling adventures of a group of friends living in a rented house. Their lives take a gory turn when they summon something sinister via an Ouija board that eventually leads to eerie incidents. Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, and others are all part of the cast in this Malayalam film.

Go Goa Gone

This zombie stoner comedy will keep you hooked with its well-crafted story and witty dialogues. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari, the story follows three friends unwittingly trapped on an exotic island after a zombie outbreak unleashes terror. How they escape the living dead creatures follows the crux of this compelling tale. The movie has not a single dull moment throughout the watch and is a perfect pick for boring weekdays.

Zombie Reddy

A blend of zombie horror and comedy, this Telugu film revolves around a group of friends entangled in a zombie fight and how they escape this chaotic situation. Teja Sajja, Daksha, and Sreeleela play the lead roles in this film.