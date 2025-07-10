Humaira Asghar Ali's father refuses to claim her body; Pakistani actor-model expected to have been dead since 2024

32-year-old Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her Karachi apartment on Wednesday. The discovery was made when a court-appointed bailiff was executing an eviction over unpaid rent and broke open the door to her fourth-floor apartment. According to Gulf News, the police estimated that the actor had died in 2024, and her father refused to claim her body for the last rites. (Also Read: Who was Humaira Asghar? Pakistani actor, model found dead at her home in Karachi) Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment by a court-appointed bailiff and the police.

Humaira Asghar Ali expected to have died in late 2024

As per the report, Humaira’s body was found in a state of severe decomposition by the bailiff, who was accompanied by the police. According to the police, there are indications that she had died in late 2024.

DIG South Asad Raza was quoted as saying, “The expiry dates of food and drinks in the refrigerator are from September 2024. The last outgoing and incoming activity on her phone also dates back to October 2024. Both SIMs in her phone have been inactive since then. Electricity to the apartment was disconnected around the same time due to non-payment of bills.” The apartment adjacent to hers was unoccupied, which is why no neighbours reported a foul smell from her house.

The police also stated that the last text message on Humaira’s phone was from a ride-hailing service, and her last WhatsApp message that was seen was on 7 October 2024. A message sent by her stylist, Danish Maqsood, on 20 October was unread. Her last post on Instagram was made on 30 September 2024. The preliminary post-mortem also confirmed that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the cause of death. Foul play has also not been ruled out as police wait for toxicology and forensic reports.

Father refuses to claim body

Humaira was reportedly a prominent figure in Pakistan's social media and entertainment circles, with a strong following on TikTok and Instagram. The report states that despite the curated lifestyle she showed on social media as a glamorous influencer and television actor, she had become increasingly isolated in recent years. For the last seven years, she had been living alone and rarely seen out except for work.

Her father, Dr Asghar Ali, a retired army doctor, reportedly told the police they had cut off ties with Humaira and refused to claim the body. DIG Asad said, “Her father declined to take custody (of her body).” Her brother also reportedly refused to claim it. Eventually, her brother-in-law agreed to take on the responsibility and travel to Karachi from Lahore.

According to Dawn, several members of the Entertainment industry and the Sindh Culture Department willingly agreed to take responsibility of her burial. Her body will be handed over to them if her brother-in-law doesn't take the claim.

This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.