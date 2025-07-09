Who was Humaira Asghar? Pakistani actor, model found dead at her home in Karachi

In a tragic turn of events, Pakistani actor and reality television star Humaira Asghar was found dead in her apartment in Karachi. According to police officials, her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition. Humaira had been living on rent in an apartment located in a place called Ittehad Commercial. Her sudden demise has left the Pakistani entertainment industry in shock, with several celebrities expressing their grief and condolences on social media. Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar found dead at 32,

Who was Humaira Asghar?

Humaira Asghar was a Pakistani actor, model, and reality TV star. Born in Lahore, she received formal training in Visual and Performing Arts at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore and the College of Art & Design (PUCAD). She began her modelling career in 2013 and later transitioned to television, appearing in shows such as Laali, Benaam, Chal Dil Mere, and Sirat‑e‑Mustaqeem.

She made her film debut in 2015 with Jalaibee and was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 film Love Vaccine. Humaira gained wider popularity after participating in the 2022 Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar, which streams on ARY Digital and follows a format similar to Bigg Boss. She was most recently seen in the television drama Esaan Faramosh, where her performance was well received.

In 2023, she was honoured with the National Woman Leadership Award for Best Emerging Talent & Rising Star. Sharing her gratitude on Instagram, she wrote, "This award means so much to me, not just as an individual, as a qualified artist, actress, but as a symbol of what women can achieve and support to thrive if they are given the best opportunities. With the realisation of their true potential, authenticity and unstoppable energy will be unlocked to make Pakistan shine nationally and internationally always."

Despite having a following of over 715,000 on Instagram, Humaira was not particularly active on the platform. Her last post was dated 30 September 2024. According to her Instagram bio, she was also a painter and sculptor and used to share videos giving a glimpse into her fitness routine.

Humaira Asghar’s death

According to Dawn, police discovered Humaira’s body on Tuesday in her apartment in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi. DIG South revealed that the police had arrived to enforce a court order to vacate the flat. Officers from the Gizri Police Station reached the location at 3:15pm. When there was no response at the door, they forcibly entered the flat and found her deceased.

SSP South, Mahzoor Ali, stated that Humaira had stopped paying rent since 2024, which prompted the landlord to seek a court order for eviction. Her body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that the body was in a “very advanced stage of decomposition” and had been there for several days. Celebrities including Amar Khan, Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui and Hina Altaf have expressed shock and sorrow over her untimely death.