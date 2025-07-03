Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi and others' Instagram accounts once again blocked in India after brief access

Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor and Ahad Raza Mir have once again been blocked in India, just days after they had briefly become accessible to users in the country. Instagram account of Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane and Yumna Ziadi blocked again.

The initial ban was enforced in May, following the terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. At the time, social media handles belonging to Pakistani actors, athletes, diplomats, and other public figures were made inaccessible across Indian platforms.

Pak celebs' Instagram accounts blocked again

On July 1, however, Indian users noticed that several of these accounts, including those of popular actors like Mawra and Yumna, had become visible again, sparking speculation that the ban might be lifted gradually or revised. But by Thursday morning, the accounts were once again geo-restricted. Users trying to access them were met with a standard notification: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Screenshots of Mawra Hocane and Yumna Zaidi's Instagram accounts.

Why were the accounts visible

According to a report by News18, the reversal followed an emergency internal review by the government, after which the decision was made to reimpose the restrictions on Pakistani accounts. Sources told News 18 and clarified that the brief reappearance of the accounts was not linked to any shift in policy but was instead due to a technical error or delay in enforcement by social media platforms. While a few accounts may still appear accessible to some users, officials said these will soon be restricted as the issue is being resolved.

AICWA's call for digital blackout

The brief access triggered strong criticism from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which has long pushed for a cultural and digital boycott of Pakistan. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the group described the incident as an “insult” to the families of victims of terrorism and renewed its call for a permanent ban on collaborations with Pakistani artists and media entities.

Citing past terror attacks, including those in Pulwama, Uri, Pahalgam, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, AICWA labelled Pakistan a "terrorist nation" and demanded a total severing of cultural ties.