If Raj B Shetty were to ever direct a star, it would be Shivarajkumar and here’s why

As a filmmaker, Raj B Shetty is very clear that he’s not interested in directing a star. Having a star onboard a film complicates the filmmaking process, which he’s not a fan of. In his three directorial ventures so far, Ondu Motteya Kathe, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, he’s directed himself, and Rishab Shetty in one o them, before the latter became a pan-Indian Divine Star sensation with Kantara. Raj B Shetty (right) on why he'd direct Shivarajkumar

There is, however, one actor that Raj is willing to make an exception to his rule and that is Kannada cinema’s Century Star, Shivarajkumar. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Raj spoke about not ever wanting to direct a star, when asked if rumours of him collaborating with Dulquer Salmaan in such a capacity were true.

Raj B Shetty: I don't consider Shivarajkumar star; he is…

Raj, who has wrapped up a film called 45, in which he has worked with Shivarajkumar and Real Star Upendra, said that neither Kannada superstars ever once showed a ‘star aura’. This, he adds, is also why if he were to ever direct a star it would be Shivarajkumar. “I don’t consider him a star; I think he is a man who is much more bigger than a star. So, if I ever direct a star, it would be Mr Shivarajkumar,” said Raj, during the promotions of his latest, Su From So, which is running to packed houses in Karnataka and has begun its box office journey in Kerala too.

45, is the directorial debut of Kannada music composer Arjun Janya, which he wrote during the pandemic, when he lost his brother. According to reports, the story revolves around Raj’s character, and what happens upon his death, with Upendra seeking to capture his soul, and Shivarajkumar on a mission to save him. The story, according to the debutant filmmaker is steeped in Sanatana Dharma and is about the 45 days after a person’s death.

The film was meant to be in theatres along with Coolie and War 2during the Independence Day weekend, but delays in VFX completion have forced the team to push it ahead. A new release date is yet to be announced. The makers are keen to have it in theatres later in the year and will officially announce the date shortly.

Su from So is currently playing in theatres with Kannada and Malayalam versions, with a Telugu-dubbed one set to release on August 8. There have been discussions for a Hindi-dubbed version or even a remake, but Raj has never really been a fan of remakes, as he and his team make films that are very rooted in the culture of the place (Mangaluru) that they all hail from.

