Internet is 'disgusted' by Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor's comment on polygamy: ‘Ayeza Khan deserves better’

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor, best known for his shows like Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Rehaai, and Deewangi, among others, recently sparked backlash with his comments about polygamy in front of his wife Ayeza Khan during his show Mehfil-e-Ramzan. Danish Taimoor faces backlash for his comments on polygamy.

Danish's comments that sparked backlash

Danish spoke about having the liberty to have four marriages but chose not to out of respect and love for Ayeza. He said, "Mujhe ijazat hai chaar shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hun, voh alag baat hai. Lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, jo koi mujhse cheen nahi sakta. Lekin voh mera pyaar hai, respect hai Ayeza ke liye ki main filhaal zindagi inhi ke saath guzarna chahta hun."

(I have permission to have four marriages; the fact that I am not doing so is a different matter. But Allah has given me this permission, and no one can take it away from me. However, out of love and respect for Ayeza, I want to spend my life with only her for now.)

However, his comment didn’t sit well with internet users, who expressed their anger. One of the comments read, "The word filhaal. Look at his wife—how she is maintaining her calm while listening to this nonsense. This is an insult." Another commented, "Beyond imagination that a man like him would say this! He legit lost a fan in me."

One comment read, "Stupid thing to say on television. He really embarrassed his wife." Someone else wrote, "This is disgusting. Felt sad for Ayeza. She deserves better—that guy is toxic." Another internet user added, "Throughout the interview, there are so many statements by Danish that show how narcissistic he is."

About Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

Danish Taimoor is married to Pakistani star Ayeza Khan. The couple first met on a social media networking site and tied the knot in 2014 after dating for eight years. They welcomed their daughter in 2015 and a son in 2017.

Ayeza is one of the leading television actors in the Pakistani industry. She made her debut with Tum Jo Miley in 2009. She gained recognition through her roles in Pyarey Afzal, Mere Meherbaan, Tum Kon Piya, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Koi Chand Rakh, and Chupke Chupke.

On the other hand, Danish made his acting debut in 2005 and is known for portraying toxic masculinity in Pakistani television series, especially since his anti-hero avatar in the drama Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai. Some of his other notable dramas include Ishq Hai and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.