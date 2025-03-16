Pakistani actor recalls Emraan Hashmi's rude behaviour on Jannat set: ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh, Salman respect me’

Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh did not have a good time shooting with Emraan Hashmi on the sets of Jannat. In a video shared by Aaj Entertainment's YouTube channel, Javed appeared for a Ramadan Transmission with Omer Shahzad and Arsala, where he shared that Emraan was quite rude to him on set. (Also read: Awarapan sequel or re-release? Emraan Hashmi's latest post leaves fans guessing. Watch) Emraan Hashmi-starrer Jannat released in 2008.

What happened during the shoot of Jannat?

During the interaction, Javed recalled his experience of shooting with Emraan in Jannat and said that he had not got any chance to meet the actor before the shoot began. He went on add in Hindi, “Mahesh Bhatt was the producer and got a new director on board, Kunal, to direct the project. He explained the entire plot and everything to me when I signed the project, but I had not had an opportunity to meet Emraan Hashmi until then.”

'He turned his face away'

The two finally met in South Africa at Newlands Cricket Stadium. There Javed recalled being taken aback by Emraan's cold behaviour. “I tried to shake hands with him but noticed a very cold response from his side. He shook hands dismissively and even turned his face away, which really irked me. I thought, ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan respect me so much, call me Javed Ji, and this young guy has this attitude. What does he think of himself?' When he (Emraan) came, I did the rehearsal but didn’t bother to even look at him. For the days to follow, when we completed the filming, I did not talk to him at all,” he said.

Jannat was a crime drama film directed by Kunal Deshmukh. It also starred Sonal Chauhan and Samir Kochhar. The film was a box office success and resulted in the making of two sequels- Jannat 2 and Jannat 3.

Emraan was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime. He will be seen next in Ground Zero.