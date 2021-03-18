IND USA
A still from Irul trailer.
Irul trailer unveiled, Malayalam film to release on Netflix on April 2

  • Irul trailer hints that one of the male leads plays a serial killer who has killed five women so far. The reason behind it is discussed as this person’s extreme hatred towards women
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Netflix India on Thursday unveiled the trailer of upcoming Malayalam film Irul, which will directly premiere on the platform on April 2. The film, which stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran, is a thriller about a serial killer who abhors women.

The trailer introduces us to the film’s lead characters – played by Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir. It hints that one of the male leads plays a serial killer who has killed five women so far. The reason behind it is discussed as this person’s extreme hatred towards women. Going by the visuals, the entire film is believed to be shot in one location.

Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izzudin, the film features only three characters. It went on the floors during the pandemic last September. This will be Fahadh Faasil’s second direct-OTT release after CU Soon.


Debutant director Naseef had previously worked on Bollywood films such as Happy New Year, Raees, Newton and Tumbbad. Irul has been produced by Anto Joseph.

