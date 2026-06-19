Is Bunnie Xo pregnant? Dumb Blonde podcaster opens up about Jelly Roll divorce as report points to Nicole Arbour

Bunnie Xo revealed her plans on the Dumb Blonde podcast amid news that she and her longtime husband, Jelly Roll, are divorcing. While the 46-year-old confirmed the news of the split, Bunnie Xo revealed that she's still planning to go ahead with having a baby with Jelly Roll, the popular country star.

Bunnie Xo spoke about her future plans amid divorcing Jelly Roll.(X/@FearedBuck)

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Bunnie's assertion on her show, despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, has left fans wondering if the podcaster is pregnant. Bunnie and Jelly Roll had earlier opened up about their pregnancy troubles and had opted for IVF to get pregnant.

Here's what Bunnie Xo said about having a baby amid Jelly Roll divorce.

Bunnie Xo on having baby amid Jelly Roll divorce

Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa Andrea DeFord, told fans about the divorce on the June 18 episode of Dumb Blonde, saying they need “to understand why this is happening, where this is coming from, and what we're doing moving forward.”

The podcaster added “We're literally settling our divorce in like... We've done it in like, what? Three weeks? Two weeks?”.

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{{^usCountry}} Bunnie then revealed that she and Jelly or Jason Bradley DeFord were ‘still having a baby together.’ She also revealed the duo's plans since they're going through with a pregnancy and splitting up at the same time, raising questions about who'd parent the baby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bunnie then revealed that she and Jelly or Jason Bradley DeFord were ‘still having a baby together.’ She also revealed the duo's plans since they're going through with a pregnancy and splitting up at the same time, raising questions about who'd parent the baby. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered. We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend," Bunnie said. In some ways, she also hinted at the reason for their split. “Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other,” Bunnie added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered. We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend," Bunnie said. In some ways, she also hinted at the reason for their split. “Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other,” Bunnie added. {{/usCountry}}

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Further she said their “future is so much more important and being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other.”

While Bunnie only hinted at what led to the divorce, two different reports have made separate claims about what caused a rift between the couple.

Why Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are divorcing? Reports arise

Bunnie and Jelly Roll decided to divorce due to them being headed in different directions, as per a report. A source close to the couple told Page Six “Some people around them felt there was growing tension as Jelly embraced a more faith-centered lifestyle while Bunnie continued building the outspoken and provocative brand that had always been authentic to her,” adding that “it became increasingly difficult to reconcile those two worlds.”

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Meanwhile, the US Sun reported that Nicole Arbour caused a rift between the two. As per the publication, Bunnie and Jelly were dealing with legal issues over a police report filed on March 1. In the report, Arbour claimed that she was ‘experiencing ongoing issues with Jason DeFord (also known as Jelly Roll) and individuals associated with him allegedly making threats toward her’ since she turned down Ryan Upchurch, Jelly's friend, five years back. This has put focus back on Nicole Arbour and her link to Jelly Roll.

Who is Nicole Arbour, how is she linked to Jelly Roll?

Arbour is a Canadian comedian, singer, and YouTube personality. She came to attention in 2015 for the massively viral video ‘Dear Fat People’. She used to write for Upchurch before the publicized feud between the two.

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While Arbour is not directly linked to Jelly Roll, she's claimed that Jelly and his group turned on her over the problems with Upchurch. In recent times, Arbour has positioned herself as a firm critic of Jelly Roll.

As per The Sun, Jelly and Bunnie's fallout came over how to handle the legal situation with Arbour. While Jelly wanted to apologize and make things right, Bunnie refused, as per the outlet. This reportedly aggravated issues between the duo who are calling their marriage quits after about a decade of being together.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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