Itaewon Class' Yoon Bak announces wedding with a handwritten letter; will marry on September 2. See post

Actor Yoon Bak has announced that he is all set to tie the knot soon. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Yoon Bak shared a handwritten note. Though he didn't share the details, he said that he will marry 'this fall'. He wrote, "Hello. This is Yoon Bak. How have you all been? It has already become spring. It feels quite awkward and heart-fluttering to grab a pen to post [a letter] like this." (Also Read | Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In expecting first child three days after wedding? Agencies reveal truth) Yoon Bak will tie the knot this year.

"The reason why I am cautiously writing this letter is that I promised to spend the rest of my life with my beloved this fall, and it is to convey this news to everyone. While together, she gave me lots of love and trust and the happiness and stability we feel for each other determined this moment," he added.

The actor concluded, "We would be grateful if you could bless our future with happy hearts so that we can start a happy family. I also promise to continue impressing you as an actor going forward. The temperature has been fluctuating a lot these days, so everyone, please take care of your health, and I sincerely hope that you are always happy and only experience good things. Thank you."

As quoted by Soompi Yoon Bak’s agency H& Entertainment also confirmed the news in a statement. It read, "Hello. This is H& Entertainment. We would like to share happy news regarding Yoon Bak. Yoon Bak will be tying the knot on September 2. Yoon Bak and the bride-to-be decided on marriage based on trust and respect. The two dated seriously while becoming each other’s strength through their deep trust and love for each other."

It also added, "The ceremony will be held privately in a location in Seoul with both families and close acquaintances. Therefore, we ask for your deep understanding in advance that it will be difficult to cooperate with coverage and filming [of the ceremony] on the day of [the wedding]. We express our deep gratitude to those who always love and look over actor Yoon Book with warm hearts, and please bless the future days of the two ahead of their new start as a family."

"Furthermore, please send lots of love and support to Yoon Bak, who will actively continue his activities as an actor in order to repay the congratulatory messages and warm encouragement from many people after his marriage. Thank you," concluded the statement.

As per Soompi, Yoon Bak will tie the knot with his fiancé-model Kim Su Bin, who was born in 1993. The report quoted her agency YG KPLUS as saying, “Kim Su Bin will be marrying Yoon Bak this September.”

Yoon Bal started his career as a drummer for the band Can't Play Well. He featured in the television shows such as To My Beloved (2012), Good Doctor (2013), What Happens to My Family,(2014), Flower of Queen (2015), Hello, My Twenties (2016), Legal High (2019), and Doctor Slump (2023) among many others. He was also seen in Itaewon Class (2020) as Sung-hyun in a cameo appearance.

