John Paul Miller update: Why Mica Miller’s husband is banned from possessing firearms

Pastor John Paul Miller is back in the spotlight following the Netflix documentary "Death of a Pastor's Wife."

John Paul Miller is barred from possessing firearms under his $100,000 bond. (NETFLIX)

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It has now come to light that the terms of his release on bond prohibit him from possessing a firearm, after his late wife died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

What the bond conditions say

JP was accused of cyberstalking his late wife, Mica Miller, for nearly three years and lying to police. He was indicted by a grand jury in December 2025 but posted a $100,000 bond.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, JP’s bond conditions say he cannot leave South Carolina without permission from the probation office. He is also not allowed to excessively use alcohol or possess any weapon, including a firearm.

The documents also say John Paul must undergo testing for prohibited substances and take part in an inpatient or outpatient substance use treatment program.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: John Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner: Where are they now? Inside the pastor's marriage to his third wife Mica and JP's marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: John Paul Miller and Suzie Skinner: Where are they now? Inside the pastor's marriage to his third wife Mica and JP's marriage {{/usCountry}}

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Mica married JP in 2017 after the two had an affair for several years. They later told their church about their relationship. Their marriage later became troubled.

Days before her death, Mica tried to get a restraining order against JP, but it was not granted because of South Carolina marriage laws. Supporters are now pushing for “Mica’s Law,” which they say would help protect people from abusive spouses, according to TMZ.

The “Death of the Pastor’s Wife” includes video and text evidence, along with testimonies from people who spoke about the alleged abuse JP inflicted on Mica during their relationship.

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Mica’s friend Charlotte Korn also alleged in the docuseries that JP had an affair with Suzie Skinner while he was married to Mica. “[Mica] told me she had known for a while,” Korn said, according to People.

Korn also claimed that Mica later asked JP to sign a document promising to end any affairs. She allegedly told him she would end the marriage if he did not agree, and Korn said he signed it.

Also read: Was Mica Miller harassed by husband JP Miller? Her 911 calls reveal repeated pleas for help

Where is JP now?

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However, JP is now married to Suzie Skinner. They got married on June 1, 2025, a little over a year after Mica's death. The two are believed to remain married.

While Solid Rock Church no longer operates at its original location, the couple and other church members continue to meet at smaller locations, with JP serving as pastor and Suzie leading worship, as per People.

What is John Paul accused of

Prosecutors allege that JP lied to authorities in October 2024 about how often he contacted Mica in March 2024 and whether he damaged the tires on her vehicle. As per reports, authorities say the alleged harassment began in November 2022 and continued until April 27, 2024, when Mica died by suicide at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County.

Mica's death and the investigation

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Mica Miller, 30, was found dead on April 27, 2024, in Lumber River State Park in North Carolina, about 70 miles from her home in Myrtle Beach. She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a suicide.

JP has not been charged in Mica's death and has denied any involvement. However, in December 2025, a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to investigators.

The day after Mica's death, JP announced it to his congregation at Solid Rock, saying, "She wasn't well mentally." He added, "She needed her medication that was hard to get to her. I'm sure there will be more details to come. Just keep our family in your prayers," as per USA Today.

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JP is currently out of jail on the $100,000 bond. A federal trial for the Myrtle Beach pastor is scheduled for October 2026.