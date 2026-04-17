Kalyani Priyadarshan's mother Lissy shuts down rumours of her wedding to Mohanlal's son Pranav

Ever since Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal acted together in Hridayam (2022) and Varshangalkku Shesham (2024), fans seem to have loved their chemistry so much that they believe the two are in a relationship. Filmmaker Priyadarshan’s ex-wife and actor Lissy Lakshmi recently shut down rumours of their daughter’s rumoured wedding to Mohanlal’s son.

Lissy shuts down rumours of Kalyani Priyadarshan-Pranav Mohanlal’s wedding

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan have acted together in Hridayam and Varshangalkku Shesham.

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Lissy recently posted pictures on Instagram for the Malayalam New Year, Vishnu, writing, “Wishing everyone a Vishu filled with prosperity, abundance, health, and joy. A wonderful new year to all!”

The pictures show her dressed in a kasavu saree and performing puja, apart from serving prasaadam on a banana leaf. Fans flooded the comments with Vishu wishes but one wrote, “Kalyani pranav mariage waiting,” with heart eye emojis. Lissy shut down those rumours, writing, “false news!”

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Lissy replied to a fan's comment on Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal's wedding.

{{^usCountry}} Kalyani Priyadarshan on Pranav Mohanlal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalyani Priyadarshan on Pranav Mohanlal {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kalyani and Pranav are childhood friends, and the actors grew up together before entering films. Kalyani even told Vanitha TV in 2023 that she lovingly calls Pranav ‘Appu’. However, despite playing lovers on screen, the actor described their relationship as sibling-like, stating that they would often meet during vacations while he studied in Ooty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalyani and Pranav are childhood friends, and the actors grew up together before entering films. Kalyani even told Vanitha TV in 2023 that she lovingly calls Pranav ‘Appu’. However, despite playing lovers on screen, the actor described their relationship as sibling-like, stating that they would often meet during vacations while he studied in Ooty. {{/usCountry}}

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Kalyani said, “However, with Appu, I shared a sibling bond. If you look at our old photographs, I think I have more photos with Appu than with my own brother. Whenever he came to Chennai, I would introduce him as my cousin to my friends, as it was complicated to explain our relationship.”

Recent work

Both Pranav and Kalyani tasted success lately. After his cameo in his dad Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan as a young Khureshi-Ab'raam, alias Stephen Nedumpally, Pranav starred in the 2025 horror film Diés Iraé. The film received positive reviews and performed well at the box office, collecting over ₹82 crore worldwide. The film tells the story of a rich young man who’s haunted by an unknown entity. It is directed by Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam-fame. Pranav has yet to announce his upcoming films.

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Kalyani also found success with Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which was produced by Dulquer Salmaan. The film sees her play Chandra, aka Kalliyankattu Neeli, a vampire-like creature. It was also a massive box-office success, grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide. She also starred in the comedy film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira the same year. Kalyani now has Genie and Marshal lined up in Tamil, in addition to Lokah Chapter 2 in Malayalam.

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar was released in theatres on Friday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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