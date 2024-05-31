 Kani Kusruti on getting trolled for carrying a watermelon bag in support of Palestine at Cannes: ‘I am used to it’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kani Kusruti on getting trolled for carrying a watermelon bag in support of Palestine at Cannes: ‘I am used to it’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
May 31, 2024 09:43 PM IST

Actor Kani Kusruti wore a white dress with a watermelon clutch in support of Palestine when All We Imagine As Light was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Actor Kani Kusruti attended the Cannes Film Festival to see Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light, in which she starred. On the Cannes red carpet, she carried a watermelon clutch (the colours of Palestine’s flag) in solidarity. While many lauded her for taking a stance, some trolled her for showing support. In an interview with India Today, she reacted to the same. (Also Read: All We Imagine As Light actor Kani Kusruti reveals she rejected audition call by The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen)

Zico Maitra, Chhaya Kadam, Kani Kusruti, Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon and Thomas Hakim danced as they arrived for the screening of All We Imagine as Light at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.(AFP/Christophe Simon)
Zico Maitra, Chhaya Kadam, Kani Kusruti, Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon and Thomas Hakim danced as they arrived for the screening of All We Imagine as Light at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.(AFP/Christophe Simon)

‘It was bothering me’

Kani told the publication that as a ‘true Christian’, she felt guilty about how the ‘world is unfair’. She thought it was not right to indulge in happiness given the state of the world. So, she decided to show her solidarity on the Cannes red carpet.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Detailing how they included the clutch in her outfit, Kani said, “I found this clutch while we were still figuring out if we could embroider something on the outfit, put on a brooch, or paint the Gaza map. And since we were all wearing solid on that particular day, I picked up a white dress that added to the colour of the Palestine map.”

Kani Kusruti holds a watermelon bag on the red carpet, during arrivals for the screening of the film All We Imagine as Light at the Cannes Film Festival.(REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Kani Kusruti holds a watermelon bag on the red carpet, during arrivals for the screening of the film All We Imagine as Light at the Cannes Film Festival.(REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

‘This isn’t the first time’

Kani stated that while she was trolled for taking the political stance, it’s not ‘the first time’ she has gone through this. She also questioned why actors must get such attention just for doing their work in the first place.

Kani said, “Honestly, this hasn't happened for the first time. I am used to it. Sometimes, I also wonder why actors even get so much attention, even for a film. We are all just doing our work. As for this time, some people said I supported Gaza and why didn't I talk about Israel, or the war in Ukraine? The whataboutery goes on but I am just not bothered. It's everyone's right to question, so it's okay. We all have our individual beliefs.”

India at Cannes 2024

Payal’s film All We Imagine As Light also stars Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridu Haroon. Apart from the film being honoured with the Grand Prix, actor Anasuya Sengupta was honoured with the Best Actor award in the Un Certain Regard segment for her film The Shameless.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Kani Kusruti on getting trolled for carrying a watermelon bag in support of Palestine at Cannes: ‘I am used to it’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On