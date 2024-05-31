Kani Kusruti on getting trolled for carrying a watermelon bag in support of Palestine at Cannes: ‘I am used to it’

Actor Kani Kusruti attended the Cannes Film Festival to see Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light, in which she starred. On the Cannes red carpet, she carried a watermelon clutch (the colours of Palestine’s flag) in solidarity. While many lauded her for taking a stance, some trolled her for showing support. In an interview with India Today, she reacted to the same. (Also Read: All We Imagine As Light actor Kani Kusruti reveals she rejected audition call by The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen) Zico Maitra, Chhaya Kadam, Kani Kusruti, Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon and Thomas Hakim danced as they arrived for the screening of All We Imagine as Light at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.(AFP/Christophe Simon)

‘It was bothering me’

Kani told the publication that as a ‘true Christian’, she felt guilty about how the ‘world is unfair’. She thought it was not right to indulge in happiness given the state of the world. So, she decided to show her solidarity on the Cannes red carpet.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Detailing how they included the clutch in her outfit, Kani said, “I found this clutch while we were still figuring out if we could embroider something on the outfit, put on a brooch, or paint the Gaza map. And since we were all wearing solid on that particular day, I picked up a white dress that added to the colour of the Palestine map.”

Kani Kusruti holds a watermelon bag on the red carpet, during arrivals for the screening of the film All We Imagine as Light at the Cannes Film Festival.(REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

‘This isn’t the first time’

Kani stated that while she was trolled for taking the political stance, it’s not ‘the first time’ she has gone through this. She also questioned why actors must get such attention just for doing their work in the first place.

Kani said, “Honestly, this hasn't happened for the first time. I am used to it. Sometimes, I also wonder why actors even get so much attention, even for a film. We are all just doing our work. As for this time, some people said I supported Gaza and why didn't I talk about Israel, or the war in Ukraine? The whataboutery goes on but I am just not bothered. It's everyone's right to question, so it's okay. We all have our individual beliefs.”

India at Cannes 2024

Payal’s film All We Imagine As Light also stars Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridu Haroon. Apart from the film being honoured with the Grand Prix, actor Anasuya Sengupta was honoured with the Best Actor award in the Un Certain Regard segment for her film The Shameless.