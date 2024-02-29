 Kannada actor and politician K Shivaram dies at 70 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Kannada actor and politician K Shivaram dies at 70

Kannada actor and politician K Shivaram dies at 70

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 29, 2024 09:13 PM IST

K Shivaram was battling multiple health issues and seeking treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He's survived by his wife and daughter.

Kannada actor and politician K Shivaram died at 70 in Bengaluru on Thursday. Best known for his roles in Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake (1993) and Tiger (2017), K Shivaram was battling multiple health issues in a private hospital in the city for a few days. K Shivaram's last rites will be held on Friday, March 1. (Also Read: Kannada cinema: How new-age filmmakers are reinventing an 100-year-old industry with culturally-rooted stories)

Kannada actor K Shivaram dies at 70
Kannada actor K Shivaram dies at 70

K Shivaram was born in a poor Dalit family, with theatre coach S. Kempaiah as his father. He made his acting debut with Nagathihalli Chandrashekar's adaptation of his own novel, Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake. The romantic thriller became an unexpected hit, but K Shivaram couldn't establish himself as an actor in Kannada cinema. His last, and only other, memorable role was of Shivram Nayak in Nanda Kishore's action film Tiger, which starred his brother-in-law Pradeep in the lead role of Ashok Nayak. It also featured late veteran actor Om Puri in a key role.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Besides acting, K Shivaram is well-known for being the first person to clear the UPSC exam in Kannada, back in 1986, as claimed by The Hindu. After working as a civil servant for years upto his retirement in 2013, he then joined Indian National Congress, followed by Janata Dal (Secular), before settling for Bhartiya Janata Party, where he worked for seven years.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On