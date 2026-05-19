Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi visits him in prison, pens note on anniversary: ‘I will hold your hand through every storm’

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested in an alleged murder case on June 11, 2024 and has been in police custody since then. He was arrested along with Pavithra Gowda and other accomplices in the alleged murder of a fan called Renukaswamy. As per the latest update on news agency PTI, his wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vineesh paid him a visit at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Darshan's wife and son visit him in jail

Kannada actor Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi penned a note on their anniversary.

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Darshan spent about 30 minutes speaking with his wife and son during a meeting held under CCTV surveillance. All interactions between Darshan and Vijayalakshmi were recorded on camera. He met his family under the supervision of a jail official, a prison source said.

Darshan Thoogudeepa married his wife, Vijayalakshmi, on May 19, 2003. The couple tied the knot at the Dharmasthala Temple in Karnataka.

‘My heart will always choose you’

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{{^usCountry}} Vijayalakshmi took to her Instagram account to share a picture with him during happier times, as the two of them were seen clicking a selfie. In a picture posted on her Instagram Stories, which showed her hand touching Darshan's hand, she wrote a note to show how she will always support him. She wrote in a note, “I will hold your hand through every storm and every silence. Even when situations try to pull us apart, my heart will always choose you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijayalakshmi took to her Instagram account to share a picture with him during happier times, as the two of them were seen clicking a selfie. In a picture posted on her Instagram Stories, which showed her hand touching Darshan's hand, she wrote a note to show how she will always support him. She wrote in a note, “I will hold your hand through every storm and every silence. Even when situations try to pull us apart, my heart will always choose you.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “And even if the whole world stands against you I will stand beside you, choosing you through it all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “And even if the whole world stands against you I will stand beside you, choosing you through it all.” {{/usCountry}}

Vijayalakshmi via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} About Darshan's jail term {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Darshan's jail term {{/usCountry}}

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Darshan, Pavithra and their accomplices allegedly murdered a fan called Renukaswamy on June 10. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent abusive messages to Pavithra, angering Darshan. While there were rumours that Pavithra was Darshan’s partner, the actor’s lawyer denied the same and called them ‘friends’. Vijayalakshmi and their son, Vineesh, met Darshan on Wednesday at Bengaluru Central Jail. Vinod Prabhakar, son of late actor Tiger Prabhakar, also met him.

Last year, Darshan appealed before a city court in Karnataka's Bengaluru to give him “poison” as his jail transfer request was rejected amid his deteriorating health condition. As the court found no valid grounds for the transfer request to be granted, Darshan told the judge, "Just poison me, please pass this order" and triggered a sharp response.

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The court allowed Darshan concessions within the prison, permitting him to walk within the prison premises. Darshan, in his appeal during the hearing, said he had not seen the sun for 30 days and that his hands were affected by a fungal infection. The court also approved his plea for basic facilities, including an extra bed, pillow, and bedsheet, while emphasising that all provisions must comply with the prison manual.

The court warned that any violation of rules would empower the Inspector General of Prisons to take disciplinary action, including transferring the inmate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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