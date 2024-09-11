Kannada actor Kiran Raj injured in car accident while returning from orphanage: Report

Kannada actor Kiran Raj, known for his stint on the show Kannadathi, met with a road accident near Kengeri on Tuesday evening. A reporter confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), sharing pictures of his totalled car and the actor undergoing treatment at a hospital. (Also Read: Sanjjanaa Galrani requests Karnataka CM to set up women's committee in Kannada film industry) Kiran Raj is undergoing treatment after a car accident on Tuesday evening.

Kiran Raj meets with an accident

According to the reporter, Kiran Raj met with the accident as he returned from spending time at an orphanage on Tuesday evening. He is hospitalised right now, and his team is yet to release a statement on his behalf.

The reporter wrote on X, “#KiranRaj, the actor from #Kannadati serial, who was looking forward for his big screen release this week, met with an accident last night, while returning from an act of kindness - visiting an orphanage! Currently hospitalised, we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Money Control reports that Kiran’s black Mercedes Benz car collided with a divider while travelling on Kengeri Road. He sustained injuries to his chest in the accident and was immediately rushed to hospital. His condition is stable and further details are awaited. An executive producer was with Kiran at the time of the accident.

About Kiran Raj

Kiran has worked in Kannada and Hindi television, as well as Kannada and Telugu cinema. He appeared in TV shows like Heroes, Love by Chance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Tu Aashiqui before appearing in the Kannada reality show Life Super Guru and soaps like Devathe, Gundayena Hendthi, Kinnari and Kannadati. He acted with Anant Nag in the 2017 film March 22.

His upcoming film Ronny: The Ruler will be released in theatres on September 12. Directed by Gurutej Shetty, the film also stars Raadhya, Samiksha, Ravishankar, B Suresh, Apurva, Ugramm Manju, Ugramm Ravi, Yash Shetty, Dharmanna, Girish Hegde, Kari Subbu, and Mico Nagaraj.