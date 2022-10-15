Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty's film is 6th biggest Kannada movie ever. See who else is on the list

The latest figures for Rishab Shetty's Kantara are in. The latest hit from the Kannada film industry is also their sixth film to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The film is following in the footsteps of KGF 2, Vikrant Rona and others to register a healthy collection at the box office, owing to rave critics' reviews. (Also read: Kantara movie review: Rishab Shetty's mesmeric blend of action and mythology)

The highest on the list is still Yash's KGF 2 with the worldwide gross of ₹1207 crore. Its predecessor, KGF 1 took the second place with ₹250 crore collection. Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is at ₹159 crore, followed by James ( ₹151 crore) and 777 Charlie ( ₹105 crore). With cinema halls still packed and the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions finally coming out, the figure is surely going to rise further.

Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty and also stars him as the lead, Shiva. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows Kambala champion Shiva, a village goon at first, who rises to protect his community from meddling forest department officials and corrupt zamindars. Kantara is deeply rooted in Karnataka folklore of a mysterious deity and how he protects his people from evil. It is packed with slick action sequences too.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said they have plans to release Kantara in more languages in the coming weeks. In the press release, the team also said that the Hindi version of the movie will be released in over 800 screens across India.

"We wanted the world to see our distinct cultural identity that we are proud of. The movie spells out sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets with the backdrop of uniquely rugged, charming landscapes of coastal Karnataka," Vijay said in a statement.

Actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that he will soon release the Malayalam version of Kantara in Kerala through his banner Prithviraj Productions.

"#KANTAARA Malayalam! Coming soon! I absolutely HAD to do this after watching the Kannada version! Do not miss this gem in the theatres when it releases across Kerala in Malayalam. @hombalefilms @PrithvirajProd @shetty_rishab," Sukumaran tweeted on Sunday.

