Kantara Chapter 1 box office day 5 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film remains steady on Monday, crosses 235 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 5 (updated live): Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm. Ever since its bumper response on the opening day on Dussehra, fans have not stopped praising the film. As the film prepares to take on the weekdays from today (October 6), single-day collections are expected to dip. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 5 (updated live): Rishab Shetty has written, directed and starred in the film.

Here's how Kantara Chapter 1 is holding up at the box office so far. (Also read: Rishab Shetty reacts as Anupam Kher, his family is 'speechless' after watching ‘magical brilliance’ Kantara Chapter 1)

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update at 7PM

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the Rishab Shetty film has managed to collect ₹ 15.98 crore on its first Monday, by 7PM. The total collection now stands at ₹ 239.73 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹250 crore mark by the end of Monday.

Kantara Chapter 1 opened at ₹ 61.85 crore on Thursday, and held the momentum exceedingly well during its first weekend. In the last few days, it has broken box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year. It has now surpassed the collection of Su From So, which earned ₹92 crore net in India last month. It also surpassed the total collections of big releases like Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹167 crore), Lokah Chapter 1 ( ₹153 crore). and the domestic collection of KGF Chapter 1 ( ₹185 crore).

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. It chronicles the clash between the jungle village of Kantara and the neighbouring kingdom of Kadamba. Berme (Rishab Shetty), a warrior from Kantara, goes up against Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), who tries to exploit and rule their land. The film ends with the promise of Kantara Chapter 2. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget.