Rishab Shetty reacts as Anupam Kher, his family is 'speechless' after watching ‘magical brilliance’ Kantara Chapter 1

Actor Anupam Kher, his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and their friends Herman and Falguni watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rishab Shetty posted a video which was sent to him by Anupam. In the clip, Anupam revealed that they were speechless after watching the film. Anupam Kher is in awe of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

Anupam Kher is speechless after watching Kantara Chapter 1

Standing inside the theatre complex, Anupam introduced everyone and said, "We just saw the film. One word-speechless." Talking to his mother, Dulari, Anupam told her that he would be sending the video to Rishab. Looking at the camera, he continued, "Bohut acchi lagi hai (We liked the film a lot). She is sending blessings. Unbelievable. Speechless is the best word to express it. God bless you."

Sharing Anupam's video, Rishab wrote, "Our hearts are full. Thank you so much, @AnupamPKher, sir. So glad you and your family loved #KantaraChapter1. Your kind words mean a lot to us!"

Anupam shares pic with Rishab, his wife

In another post, Anupam shared a photo with Rishab and his wife, Pragathi Shetty. He wrote, "Dearest @shetty_rishab! Just watched #Kantara with my mom, brother, Herman and Phalgunii! I am S P E E C H L E S S! I wish I had more words to describe you and your entire team's magical brilliance! May Lord Ram bless you. Jai Ho to you all!" Reacting to it, Rishab wrote, "Thank you so much, sir."

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Rishab plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the film continues its strong theatrical run and has been released in multiple languages.

The prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit Kantara released in theatres on October 2 and has been receiving praise from audiences across the country for its storytelling, visuals, and connection to Indian traditions. The film earned nearly ₹224 crore nett within four days of its release, as per Sacnilk.com.