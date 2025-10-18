Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film continues to cast its magic, crosses 500 crore in 17 days

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth’s epic mythological action film has been making waves at the box office and in the hearts of audiences. The film has surpassed several biggies and has now achieved another feat by crossing the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth's still from the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office performance

As reported by Sacnilk, the film has continued to maintain its strong hold at the box office even after its second week. On day 15, the film collected ₹8.85 crore. On day 16, its third Friday, it earned ₹8.5 crore, and on its third Saturday, it collected ₹7.24 crore. With this, Rishab’s film has now reached ₹500.99 crore in India net collections.

With Diwali around the corner, the film is expected to see a slight improvement in its earnings but will also face tough competition at the Hindi box office from Maddock Films’ Thamma, which is set to release on October 21.

Recently, Rishab Shetty graced Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Big B not only heaped praise on him for directing Kantara Chapter 1 but also congratulated him on the film’s success. He went on to reveal that his daughter Shweta Bachchan couldn’t sleep for a few days after watching the film and said, “Firstly, I must apologise for not having seen your films yet, you know how our schedules are. But my daughter Shweta went to see Kantara, and she couldn’t sleep for a few days. She was blown away by your performance, especially the last scene. She kept asking how you got into that zone.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the movie serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara: A Legend. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles and delves deeper into the origins of the traditions and ancestral conflict introduced in the first instalment.

Rishab essays the role of Berme, a fierce protector of the land, and the film explores how divine forces safeguard nature and faith against human greed and power. The film has been widely praised for its grand visuals, powerful performances, and profound cultural storytelling.