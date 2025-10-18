Amitabh Bachchan admits he hasn’t watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, reveals Shweta’s shocking reaction after watching it

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed he hasn’t yet watched any of Rishab Shetty’s films, including the blockbuster Kantara franchise. But it seems the film made a mark at home – his daughter Shweta Bachchan watched the period drama and was so affected that she couldn’t sleep for days. Rishab Shetty recently joined Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat during the Juniors Week episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Rishab Shetty joins Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

The conversation soon turned personal, with Rishab opening up about his childhood and journey in the film industry. Meanwhile, Amitabh revealed his daughter Shweta’s initial reaction after watching his film Kantara.

Talking about Amitabh’s tradition of writing letters to actors, Rishab said, “I’ve heard you write letters to actors after their performances. It would be a blessing if one day you wrote one for me."

Responding to that, Amitabh confessed that he has not yet watched any of Rishab’s films, going on to share, “Firstly, I must apologise for not having seen your films yet you know how our schedules are. But my daughter Shweta went to see Kantara, and she couldn’t sleep for a few days. She was blown away by your performance, especially the last scene. She kept asking how you got into that zone."

On the show, Rishab also spoke about meeting his wife Pragathi and initiating a conversation with her by sending her IMDb rating. Looking back, Rishab said, “My film had released, but no one recognised me then. I was pushed aside, and that’s when I saw her. I sent her my IMDb rating on social media since there was some voting going on, that’s how we started talking. Within a year, we got married. I have two kids now, and she’s been my biggest support."

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological action drama directed by and starring Rishab Shetty. It serves as a prequel to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set around the pre-colonial Karnataka, the film delves into the origins of Daiva worship (Bhuta Kola) and explores how divine forces protect nature and faith against human greed and power. Rishab plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land, while Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram appear in pivotal roles. The film has been widely praised for its visuals, cinematography, and deep cultural storytelling, with critics hailing Rishab’s performance.

Several celebrities including Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Mahesh Babu, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, have come forward to support the film, and praise it.