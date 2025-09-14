Kantara Chapter 1 story revealed: Rishab Shetty to play fierce Naga Sadhu in prequel

The Kannada film Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 is one of the most-awaited films this year. Written, directed, and starring Rishab Shetty, it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. It is a prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara, which introduced the world to Bhuta Kola/Daiva Kola (ritualistic dance). Now, the US ticketing app Fandango has revealed the film’s synopsis. Rishab Shetty stars as the lead and directs the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 story revealed

According to the ticketing site, Kantara Chapter 1 has a runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes. The film’s synopsis states that the film explores the origin of the ritual shown in the first film: “Long before the events of the 2022 sensation, a legend was born. Set in 300 CE during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes audiences into the mystical forests of Banavasi, where divine spirits awaken and the roots of the Daiva tradition are forged.

The synopsis also reveals that Rishab plays a Naga Sadhu in the film, a bridge between the mortals and the divine. “Rishab Shetty transforms into a fierce Naga Sadhu, a warrior-mystic destined to become the bridge between mortals and the divine. Ancient rituals, supernatural forces, and tribal struggles collide in a cinematic spectacle like no other — this isn’t just a prequel, it’s the origin of a myth,” reads the rest of the synopsis.

Given that Rishab and the rest of the team haven’t revealed much about the film, fans are thrilled to get a glimpse of the story.

About Kantara Chapter 1

When Kantara was released in 2022, it received critical acclaim and good word of mouth, bringing in a collection of ₹407.82 crore worldwide. Set in pre-colonial Karnataka, the prequel is expected to explore more about the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music, much like the first part.

Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in theatres on 2 October. Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram and Rakesh Poojari also star in it.