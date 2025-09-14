Kantara Chapter 1 story revealed: Rishab Shetty to play fierce Naga Sadhu in prequel
The Kannada film Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 will see Rishab Shetty return as the lead. Know all about the story of the prequel to the 2022 hit, Kantara.
The Kannada film Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 is one of the most-awaited films this year. Written, directed, and starring Rishab Shetty, it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. It is a prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara, which introduced the world to Bhuta Kola/Daiva Kola (ritualistic dance). Now, the US ticketing app Fandango has revealed the film’s synopsis.
Kantara Chapter 1 story revealed
According to the ticketing site, Kantara Chapter 1 has a runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes. The film’s synopsis states that the film explores the origin of the ritual shown in the first film: “Long before the events of the 2022 sensation, a legend was born. Set in 300 CE during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes audiences into the mystical forests of Banavasi, where divine spirits awaken and the roots of the Daiva tradition are forged.
The synopsis also reveals that Rishab plays a Naga Sadhu in the film, a bridge between the mortals and the divine. “Rishab Shetty transforms into a fierce Naga Sadhu, a warrior-mystic destined to become the bridge between mortals and the divine. Ancient rituals, supernatural forces, and tribal struggles collide in a cinematic spectacle like no other — this isn’t just a prequel, it’s the origin of a myth,” reads the rest of the synopsis.
Given that Rishab and the rest of the team haven’t revealed much about the film, fans are thrilled to get a glimpse of the story.
About Kantara Chapter 1
When Kantara was released in 2022, it received critical acclaim and good word of mouth, bringing in a collection of ₹407.82 crore worldwide. Set in pre-colonial Karnataka, the prequel is expected to explore more about the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music, much like the first part.
Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in theatres on 2 October. Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram and Rakesh Poojari also star in it.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.