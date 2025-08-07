Kerala HC orders interim stay on proceedings in FIR against actor Shwetha Menon over obscene content

Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings in connection with the FIR lodged against Malayalam film actor Shwetha Menon for allegedly publishing or transmitting obscene scenes of some of her past movies and advertisements. (Also read: Maala Parvathi calls FIR on Shwetha Menon over obscene content ‘tug for power’ during AMMA elections) The interim order in connection with actor Shwetha Menon was passed by Justice V G Arun.(Instagram/@shwetha_menon)

Update on Shwetha Menon case

The interim order was passed by Justice V G Arun on a plea moved by the actor to quash the FIR against her. The court also issued notice to the state and the complainant on whose complaint a magisterial court had ordered lodging of the FIR.

An FIR under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was lodged against the actor. An officer of Ernakulam Central police station told PTI that no case was initially registered based on the complaint, but the activist went to court to seek registration of an FIR.

About the complaint

Social activist Martin Menachery filed a complaint against Shwetha. The complaint alleges that Shwetha had shot some obscene scenes in her past movies and that these were being circulated online on social media and various sites. The complaint specifically cited the actor’s roles in films like Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, and Kalimannu, in addition to her appearance in a condom commercial.

Shwetha is currently contesting for the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had stepped down from the same post last year in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee Report.

The election to the executive committee is scheduled for August 15. Meanwhile, speaking to the press, Martin has said that his complaint has nothing to do with AMMA elections.