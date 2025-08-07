Maala Parvathi calls FIR on Shwetha Menon over obscene content ‘tug for power’ during AMMA elections

A case has been filed against Malayalam actor Shwetha Menon for ‘publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form’. The complaint was filed based on certain scenes in some of her past movies, said the police on Wednesday. Actor Maala Parvathi came to her defence on social media, calling the case ‘tug for power’ amid the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) elections. Maala Parvathi alleged a 'conspiracy' against Shwetha Menon due to the upcoming AMMA elections.

The FIR against Shwetha Menon

Social activist Martin Menachery filed a complaint against Shwetha with the police based on certain scenes from some of her past movies. An officer of Ernakulam Central police station told PTI that no case was initially registered based on the complaint, but the activist went to court to seek registration of an FIR.

Following the court’s direction, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against Shwetha under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The complaint alleges that Shwetha shot some obscene scenes in her past movies and that these were being circulated online on social media and various sites.

Maala Parvathi alleges political motivations

In a long note on her Facebook, actor Maala stated that the AMMA organisation received a good name under the leadership of Mohanlal and Mammootty. She also stated that under their leadership, the money pooled was being used effectively for the welfare of the members. However, after Mohanlal stepped down (during the Hema Committee aftermath), the actor says that everyone is vying for the top position.

“Some prominent figures are making wrong calculations and will do anything to win. Big allegations are now being made against those likely to win. First, Kukku Parameswaran and now Shwetha Menon are facing attacks. I request the general public to stand with them because two women are being sacrificed in this tug for power. Shwetha and Kukku should file a case against this conspiracy,” she wrote. Maala also rued that what was a ‘childish tug of war’ turned into something more, with a non-bailable case being filed against Shwetha.

Swetha and Kukku are running for president and secretary, respectively. The election is scheduled for 15 August.

Social activist Martin Menachery denies his complaint to do with AMMA

Activist Martin, who filed the complaint against Shwetha, however, claims that his complaint has nothing to do with AMMA elections. Speaking to the press, he claimed to have filed the complaint on 3 March, much before she ran for elections. “When I filed the complaint in March, the Ernakulam Central Police did not take action. Following this, I moved Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate court, which has found substance in the complaint prima facie,” Matrubhumi quoted him saying.

Martin alleged that Shwetha claimed in an interview with a digital platform that she would act in sexually explicit videos if she got paid. When he was asked why he filed a complaint on Shwetha alone and not the directors or producers of the movies he found offensive, the platform reported that he did not reply.